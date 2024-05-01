Overwatch 2 players celebrate update as nerfs end Orisa dominance

April 30’s Overwatch 2 update has finally nerfed the almighty Orisa and players are celebrating the end of the tank’s dominance in the meta.

Ahead of Overwatch’s April 30 update, the devs teased what the update will bring, fans immediately excited as the almighty Orisa was finally being nerfed after sitting atop of the tank meta since the start of Season 9.

Now that the patch is out, Orisa has absolutely been taken down a notch, especially in her survivability.

In the patch, Orisa saw her Javelin Spin’s cooldown increase from 7 to 9 seconds. Most impacted was her Fortify, with the duration decreased by a second and now making players move 20% slower when active.

Orisa getting taken down a peg has led to a massive cause for celebrating amongst fans. “RIP BOZO WON’T BE MISSED,” a player wrote in a new Reddit thread discussing the nerfs.

“Nuked from orbit,” wrote one player. “As a Junker Queen main, this is good news!” added another.

However, it isn’t just Junker Queen mains that’s celebrating. Pretty much any tank mains that aren’t Orisa will be feasting on the nerfs. In saying this, there is no better winner from these nerfs than the Reinhardt mains.

“And now we are free reinbros takeover time,” LhCloudy, a pro Overwatch player and noted Reinhardt main tweeted of the nerfs. “THE HORSE IS FINALLY DEAD,” reacted Flats, an Overwatch streamer and another famous Rein main.

Of course, we’ll need to see where the meta goes after the colossal power shift away from Orisa, but it’s safe to say that her dominance in the meta is no longer.