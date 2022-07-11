Overwatch League teams forced to pay for event travel, punished for overpracticing

Brad Norton . 2 hours ago

Overwatch League teams are having to pay their own way to offline competitions this year, and in the case of the upcoming Midseason Madness event in Hawaii, tournament organizers are even limiting the extent to which teams can practice.

In a competitive league seemingly valued in the hundreds of millions, one would think it standard practice for the league itself to cover travel costs in order for the biggest teams to square off under the brightest lights.

That is the case for most scenes — be it Valorant, Apex Legends, CS:GO, and the like. However, that’s not quite the case here for the Overwatch League in 2022.

Despite paying for transport and accommodation in previous years, the league is now leaving it up to teams instead. Those successful in online qualifiers are having to cover these “insane” costs on short notice, sources told Dexerto.

Further adding salt to the wound, once teams arrived in Hawaii for the Midseason Madness event they were informed of new restrictions, severely limiting their ability to practice ahead of the LAN tournament.

“The League’s approach deserves all scrutiny and is absolutely unacceptable,” the LA Gladiators’ Alex Rubens said in a public statement.

Overwatch League teams forced to pay their own way

For the top eight Western division teams competing at the July event, they’ve had to “travel at their own cost,” Rubens explained. Making matters worse, said Western teams only have “days/weeks [of] notice” to make their bookings after the qualifiers. Not to mention it’s “during the height of Summer travel,” further increasing the price for players, coaches, and additional staff to travel over.

This year, the League is only covering hotel costs for competitive staff only, according to multiple sources close to the League. This means any members of the content team, management, and other staffers have to pay for their own accommodation.

This puts overall costs in a six-figure ballpark just to attend the Midseason Madness event.

“For most teams, they must place [Top 3] to not lose money attending,” Rubens added in his public thread.

Overwatch League limiting practice at Midseason Madness event

Despite being promoted as the “biggest tournament in OWL history,” this month’s Midseason Madness event may not see teams competing to the best of their abilities.

When it comes to playing offline at a LAN event, the difference in latency and atmosphere can all take some getting used to. Thus teams often look to maximize their practice in the leadup, scrimming other squads at the event in a mini boot camp to acclimate before real matches get underway.

For those Western OWL teams currently in Hawaii, however, they’re unable to make the most of their time. Due to “limited practice slots well below what’s normally expected for international [events],” teams can only prepare during a strict window each day.

“In response to complaints about limited practice time/space, the League instituted a ‘gameplay allotment’ for the first time ever,” Rubens said.

Going beyond these limitations and practicing some more can result in “unspecified ‘disciplinary action’.”

Blizzard The LA Gladiators may need another tournament win to recover costs of simply attending.

Further complicating matters, these restrictions apply just to Western division teams on the ground in Hawaii. At first, Eastern teams were not impacted as they are able to “practice and compete from the comfort of their facilities.

“The League’s response was that teams in the East have to wake up early to play, so it’s ‘roughly equal.’”

In light of backlash from Western teams amid this objectively uneven playing field, the League has since “set up systems” to remedy the issue by “limiting East region practice time,” Head of OWL Sean Miller responded.

So while the allotted practice time should now be evenly distributed, Western teams are still left to deal with six-figure costs that Eastern teams have avoided.

“For the biggest tournament in OWL history, it’s frankly unacceptable,” Rubens stressed on Twitter.