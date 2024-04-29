EsportsOverwatch

Overwatch Champions Series Dallas Major 2024: Schedule, teams, stream

Jeremy Gan
Overwatch Champions Series logoBlizzard

Overwatch Champions Series’ first Major is close to kicking off in May, with all teams already qualifying for Dallas. So here is everything you need to know about OWCS’ first Major. 

When the Overwatch League announced its plans to shut down, OWCS took its place as its successor with an entirely new open circuit for everyone to play in and take a shot at potentially qualifying for an international LAN. 

Now, the Dallas Major is set to be the first international LAN in the new circuit, and all eight teams qualifying have now been finalized, with a familiar OWL roster, established orgs, and even a free-agent team making the cut. 

So here is everything you need to know about the Overwatch Champions Series Dallas Major 2024. 

OWCS Dallas Major 2024: Stream

The Overwatch Champions Series Dallas Major will be streamed on both the official Overwatch Esports YouTube and Twitch channels. We have embedded the latter below channel for your convenience. 

Additionally, co-streams have become very popular with OWCS’ inception, so there is a good chance that your favorite streamer will be watching the Major live as well. 

OWCS Dallas Major 2024: Schedule and format

The OWCS Dallas Major runs from May 31 – June 2 throughout DreamHack Dallas. 

The tournament format will place all eight qualified teams into a double-elimination bracket. All matches will be Bo5, with the Grand Finals being the only Bo7. 

The match schedules have yet to be released, however, with the conclusion of the NA Stage 2 tournament, the playoff bracket was revealed. You can find the first round of playoff matches below. 

Overwatch Champions Series Dallas Major playoff bracketYouTube: OWEsports

We will update you here when we know the match schedules for the Dallas Major. 

OWCS Dallas Major 2024: Teams 

Eight teams in total have qualified for the OWCS Dallas Major. Three teams from North America, three teams from EMEA, and two teams from Asia. 

Toronto Defiant is the only OWL team to be participating in OWCS after the League’s dissolution, and Student of the Game is the unsigned free agent team that has qualified. 

TeamQualified FromPlayers
Crazy RaccoonAsia Stage 1LIP, HeeSang, Junbin, MAX, CH0R0NG, Shu
Team FalconsAsia Stage 1Proper, Stalk3r, smurf, Hanbin, ChiYo, Fielder, SirMajed
Spacestation GamingEMEA Stage 2 SparkR, Backbone, Seicoe, Hadi, FunnyAstro, Landon
ENCEEMEA Circuit PointsKai, kevster, Chase, Vestola, ghost91, Masaa, Crimzo
Twisted MindsEMEA Circuit PointsQuartz, Youbi, LBBD7, Skairipa, Slay
Toronto DefiantNA Stage 2MER1T, Sugarfree, SOMEONE, Vega, Rupal
M80NA Circuit PointsHappy, Pelican, Hawk, Lyar, Ultraviolet
Students of the GameNA Circuit Pointsscissors, PGE, Infekted, MirroR, Rakattack, cal

