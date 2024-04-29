GamingOverwatch

Overwatch 2 dev confirms that unfair spawn advantages will be fixed “very soon”

Patrick Dane
antarctica peninsula inoverwatch 2Blizzard

Overwatch 2 has been chugging strong, with a new map coming in Season 3.

An Overwatch 2 developer has confirmed that unfair spawn advantages that were pointed out by a content creator are getting a fix soon. 

Recently, Overwatch 2 content creator Marblr, who has a keen focus on the technical details of the game, put out a video showing that spawns in the game are a bit of a mess. For the most part, this is fine as opposing spawns are equally odd. However, there are some instances where there are slight advantages for one team on mirrored maps.

These are very incidental, but there are examples, such as Antarctic Peninsula and Colosseo, where one team might have to walk up to two extra meters to get to the point. In the grand scheme of things, that only plays out to fractions of a second. However, in a competitive game, you’d expect mirrored maps to be exactly equal. 

Thankfully, this issue is getting fixed. In a recent stream (and later uploaded to YouTube), tank connoisseur Flats reacted to Marblr’s video. During it, Overwatch 2 System Designer Gavin Winter dropped in briefly to talk about it. 

Related Topics

overwatch 2

About The Author

Patrick Dane

Patrick Dane is Dexerto's Gaming Editor. He has worked as a professional games journalist for over eleven years, writing for sites like TechRadar, IGN, PC Gamer, GamesRadar, International Busniess Times and Edge magazine. He has over 2000 hours in both Overwatch and Destiny 2, though has a wide and diverse appreciation for a variety of genres.

keep reading
Overwatch Champions Series logo
Overwatch
Overwatch Champions Series Dallas Major 2024: Schedule, teams, stream
Jeremy Gan
reinhardt using earthshatter in ow2
Overwatch
Overwatch 2 player sparks concern after being matched with 11 bots
Eleni Thomas
A screenshot featuring Overwatch 2 survey skins.
Overwatch
Overwatch 2 survey reveals new line up including “cute” pyjama skins and more
Michelle Cornelia
Overwatch 2 splash art
Overwatch
Overwatch 2: How to fix voice chat error 1002
Michelle Cornelia

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.