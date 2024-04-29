Overwatch 2 dev confirms that unfair spawn advantages will be fixed “very soon”

An Overwatch 2 developer has confirmed that unfair spawn advantages that were pointed out by a content creator are getting a fix soon.

Recently, Overwatch 2 content creator Marblr, who has a keen focus on the technical details of the game, put out a video showing that spawns in the game are a bit of a mess. For the most part, this is fine as opposing spawns are equally odd. However, there are some instances where there are slight advantages for one team on mirrored maps.

These are very incidental, but there are examples, such as Antarctic Peninsula and Colosseo, where one team might have to walk up to two extra meters to get to the point. In the grand scheme of things, that only plays out to fractions of a second. However, in a competitive game, you’d expect mirrored maps to be exactly equal.

Thankfully, this issue is getting fixed. In a recent stream (and later uploaded to YouTube), tank connoisseur Flats reacted to Marblr’s video. During it, Overwatch 2 System Designer Gavin Winter dropped in briefly to talk about it.