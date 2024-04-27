Overwatch 2 survey reveals new line up including “cute” pyjama skins and more

New Overwatch 2 survey skins have just dropped, revealing skins based on different themes that have the potential to make it in-game.

A bunch of new Overwatch 2 skin concepts has just been revealed via the Overwatch Cavalry account on X (formerly Twitter), featuring various heroes sporting different themes, including pyjamas, Art Deco, fairies, food, and so much more.

For those who haven’t been in the loop, previously, a few Overwatch 2 survey skins were leaked around December 2023, with some revolving around an Alice in Wonderland theme. Included was also a cat version of Kiriko, among others, leaving the community to be blown away.

And now, we finally have an official look at some potential new skins that Overwatch 2 has to offer. Here’s a summary of all so far:

Cute skins featuring Mei and Kiriko in a raincoat

Pyjama skins for Kiriko, Hanzo, Widowmaker, and D.Va

Neon-noir skins for Soldier 76, Ana, Reaper, and Sojourn

Zombie apocalypse-themed skins for Brigitte, Reaper Ashe, Reinhardt, and Cassidy

Halloween skins for Ashe, Cassidy, and D.Va

Art Deco skins for Kiriko, Mercy, Widowmaker, and Lifeweaver

Formal wear Lifeweaver skin

Food-themed skins for Sigma and Reinhardt

Fairy skins for Illari, Lifeweaver, Sigma, Brigitte, and Echo

Racing skins for Illari, Sigma, and Ashe

Victorian-like themed skins for Illari, Lifeweaver, Genji, Sombra, and Hanzo

Following the reveal, most players were thrilled and praised the designs. One user commented on the popular pyjama skin concept thread, writing, “We NEED the d.va skin. PLS, baby dva is so cute.”

“Hanzo’s sleepy skin looks like Illari’s. [Oh my God] I love him,” mentioned another.

The fairy-themed skins have also received praise as well, as players were blown away by Illari and Lifeweaver’s “dope” designs.

“They know this is what the people want,” claimed one user.

However, make sure to keep in mind that these are “an early look” of the “official concept art,” so it’s unknown which skins will actually make it to the game. Only time will tell.