GamingOverwatch

Overwatch 2 survey reveals new line up including “cute” pyjama skins and more

Michelle Cornelia
A screenshot featuring Overwatch 2 survey skins.Blizzard

New Overwatch 2 survey skins have just dropped, revealing skins based on different themes that have the potential to make it in-game.

A bunch of new Overwatch 2 skin concepts has just been revealed via the Overwatch Cavalry account on X (formerly Twitter), featuring various heroes sporting different themes, including pyjamas, Art Deco, fairies, food, and so much more.

For those who haven’t been in the loop, previously, a few Overwatch 2 survey skins were leaked around December 2023, with some revolving around an Alice in Wonderland theme. Included was also a cat version of Kiriko, among others, leaving the community to be blown away.

And now, we finally have an official look at some potential new skins that Overwatch 2 has to offer. Here’s a summary of all so far:

  • Cute skins featuring Mei and Kiriko in a raincoat
  • Pyjama skins for Kiriko, Hanzo, Widowmaker, and D.Va
  • Neon-noir skins for Soldier 76, Ana, Reaper, and Sojourn
  • Zombie apocalypse-themed skins for Brigitte, Reaper Ashe, Reinhardt, and Cassidy
  • Halloween skins for Ashe, Cassidy, and D.Va
  • Art Deco skins for Kiriko, Mercy, Widowmaker, and Lifeweaver
  • Formal wear Lifeweaver skin
  • Food-themed skins for Sigma and Reinhardt
  • Fairy skins for Illari, Lifeweaver, Sigma, Brigitte, and Echo
  • Racing skins for Illari, Sigma, and Ashe
  • Victorian-like themed skins for Illari, Lifeweaver, Genji, Sombra, and Hanzo

Following the reveal, most players were thrilled and praised the designs. One user commented on the popular pyjama skin concept thread, writing, “We NEED the d.va skin. PLS, baby dva is so cute.”

“Hanzo’s sleepy skin looks like Illari’s. [Oh my God] I love him,” mentioned another.

The fairy-themed skins have also received praise as well, as players were blown away by Illari and Lifeweaver’s “dope” designs.

“They know this is what the people want,” claimed one user.

However, make sure to keep in mind that these are “an early look” of the “official concept art,” so it’s unknown which skins will actually make it to the game. Only time will tell.

Related Topics

overwatch 2

About The Author

Michelle Cornelia

Michelle is a Games Writer at Dexerto. She has previously written for Attack of the Fanboy, Pocket Gamer, and GameWatcher. As a multiplayer enthusiast, she enjoys playing FPS, Battle Royale, and MMORPG games in her free time. You can reach out to her at michelle.cornelia@dexerto.com

keep reading
Overwatch 2 splash art
Overwatch
Overwatch 2: How to fix voice chat error 1002
Michelle Cornelia
A screenshot featuring Ashe in Overwatch 2.
Overwatch
Overwatch 2 players are getting banned for leaving games they’re not even leaving
Michelle Cornelia
medusa ow2 skin
Overwatch
How to get Overwatch 2 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks: 3 hero skins in Season 10
Michelle Cornelia
Overwatch 2 Season 9: Champions splash art
Overwatch
Overwatch 2: How to fix ‘player already changing groups’ error
Michelle Cornelia
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech