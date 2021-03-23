Overwatch League reveals 2020 Echo MVP skin: how to unlock, cost, more - Dexerto

The Overwatch League has finally revealed the special 2020 MVP skin for Shanghai Dragons’ DPS star Byung-sun ‘Fleta’ Kim.

Fleta, who chose Echo as the hero he wanted his MVP skin for, designed the look off a good and evil concept and it really shines in that respect.

The skin, dubbed Good vs Evil, is a wicked combination of Echo’s more standard, pure form with some added angelic gold side-by-side with a devilish evil half.

“I’m calm out of the game, but I can be aggressive while playing,” Fleta said when discussing how the skin reflects his personality. “I’m usually very quiet, so I want this skin to be half and half.”

Look good, play evil 😈@ow_fleta's MVP skin, ""Good vs Evil"" is available now! pic.twitter.com/QPeNeHsB3y — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) March 23, 2021

So far, reaction to the skin has been quite positive, with fans replying “take my money” and other encouraging comments to the reveal.

How to unlock Good vs Evil Echo

Speaking of money, the skin will set players back 200 OWL Tokens. Unfortunately, the OWL season hasn’t started yet so there is no way to earn credits for free at the moment, unless something is in the works for the upcoming Experimental Card tournament.

200 Credits will cost players $20 and they will only have a limited time to get the skin as it’s available from March 23 to April 6.

Fleta now joins Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won and Sung-hyeon ‘JJoNak’ Bang as the three players to be named OWL MVPs and have their own skins. Though the former has since had his skin made refundable following accusations that came to light after a switch to competitive Valorant.

The Fleta Echo skin isn’t the only big OWL cosmetic launching either. In addition to the Good vs Evil skin, the San Francisco Shock’s Midas Roadhog championship skin is also available.

It too will cost players 200 OWL tokens, so be sure to get in on the action while you can.

The 2021 Overwatch League season kicks off April 16 with the Houston Outlaws taking on the Dallas Fuel to see who will win the battle for Texas.