Overwatch unveils fiery new SF Shock Roadhog Championship skin

The Blizzard team unveiled a brand-new Roadhog skin celebrating the San Francisco Shock’s 2020 Championship run out of nowhere during the second day of BlizzConline 2021.

One of the best parts about winning the OWL Grand Finals, besides the prize money and bragging rights, are the exclusive skins that Blizzard makes for each Championship team.

In recent years it’s been all San Francisco Shock, and to commemorate their 2020 Finals win an awesome new skin for Roadhog was unveiled on February 20 during the OWL BlizzConline segment.

Ready to go Whole Hog! 👀 this first look at Midas Roadhog, the @SFShock's @OverwatchLeague Grand Finals Championship skin. Available before the start of #OWL2021 pic.twitter.com/QvSHGbZLxx — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) February 20, 2021

Called Midas Roadhog, naming the skin after a king who turned everything he touched into gold makes sense, since the same seems to happen with the Shock as well.

His facemask now looks more like a boar than a hog thanks to the tusks, and there’s a head of flaming hair to go along with the snow-white beard he’s now rocking as well.

Read More: Jeff Kaplan gives update on possibility of crossplay in Overwatch 2

Seeing as how this skin is called “Midas” it makes sense that Hog is now rocking an obscene amount of bling, from his gun to his hook, almost every part has a touch of gold to it.

Exactly when the skin will become available is unknown, but Blizzard has said it will be “available in-game leading up to the start of the 2021 season.”

Now, let’s get to the cost. Chances are this will be the same price as all other Championship, MVP, and All-Stars skins at 200 OWL Tokens.

Read More: Everything revealed about Overwatch 2 during BlizzConline