Overwatch community urges Blizzard to remove 2CP ahead of Overwatch 2 - Dexerto

With Overwatch 2 removing one of the most hated modes the original had to offer, 2CP, Overwatch fans are calling on Blizzard to remove the unskippable game type from multiplayer early.

Overwatch 2 will be bringing a lot of new things to the franchise including new heroes, maps and modes, but one of the things it will be taking away is the Assault game mode, more commonly known as 2CP.

During BlizzCon 2021, Overwatch Game Director Jeff Kaplan confirmed that 2CP would be removed from competitive and quick play rotation – something the community was in favor of.

However, despite the fact that two of 2CP’s maps (Paris and Horizon Lunar Colony) have been relegated to quick play only in Overwatch, the game mode is still available in competitive. 2CP’s controversy stems from the fact the mode requires an insane amount of coordination from attackers and it can be hard to generate that with random players.

Over on Reddit, players began calling on the devs to remove the mode early. “I know 2CP will be removed in Overwatch 2, but that does not really help. It just feels frustrating that a crucial change that should have been in the game years ago will still be a year or 2 away because devs want to insist keeping a dysfunctional mode in the game,” wrote Redditor DelidreaM.

Others agreed with the post. “I think they should just remove 2CP from the game altogether,” remarked another. “If Overwatch is concerned about toxicity, they really should remove this mode from comp/QP agreed. There is nothing more tilting in the game than losing for 5-6 straight minutes on point B attack. You will bring out the worst in people.”

It does seem odd that a mode that the developers feel the need to get rid of for the sequel continues to plague players nowadays considering Blizzard could very easily pull the mode completely.

Jeff Kaplan even said in an interview with IGN that while the team could have kept some features such as the Priority Pass system for Overwatch 2, they felt it was too important not to include in the original.

Read More: Blizzard reportedly planned to release Overwatch Mobile alongside OW2

“There are other things that we just think we should get to the Overwatch 1 community. And we really take all of them on a case-by-case basis,” he said.

As such, if 2CP isn’t good enough for Overwatch 2, it’s staggering to think that keeping it in the current game is a good idea either.

That being said, it remains to be seen if developers will listen to the fans and do them a favor by removing the most hated game mode before Overwatch 2 is out, but stick with Dexerto for all the latest updates on this story.