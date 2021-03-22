Blizzard teases new 2020 Echo Overwatch League MVP skin - Dexerto

Blizzard has given us all an early preview of Byung-sun ‘Fleta’ Kim’s brand new Overwatch League MVP skin for Echo that’s sure to be a hit.

Each year, Blizzard releases an exclusive Overwatch League MVP skin for the previous season’s most valuable player, who get to pick the hero and also get to give designers a general theme or idea to base the cosmetic around.

Season 3’s MVP was none other than the Shanghai Dragon’s Fleta, and Blizzard gave us a preview of his exclusive cosmetic before it comes out on March 23.

Fleta chose Echo, no surprise there, as the hero who would be getting the skin, and told designers he wanted it to make it half angel half devil, to reflect his personality.

Sometimes he's good, sometimes he's evil, but he's ALWAYS meta. Who's excited to see @ow_fleta's MVP skin? 👀 pic.twitter.com/KCUZyubOIY — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) March 22, 2021

“I’m calm out of the game, but I can be aggressive while playing,” the South Korean explained. “I’m usually very quiet, so I want this skin to be half and half.”

While we might have to wait just a little longer to see the skin in all of its glory, the Overwatch team throw us a bit of a bone with a brief glimpse at what’s coming next for Echo.

We can see glimpses of some fiery, clawed limbs, and at least one elegant-looking angel wing, which really just makes us want to see how the full skin brings it all together.

Overwatch New Echo Legendary Skin! Echo Devil and Angel! 😈X👼 pic.twitter.com/MwKOeXC4g4 — Naeri X 나에리 (@OverwatchNaeri) March 22, 2021

Our best guess is that it will somehow be half angel and half devil, but we’ll all have to wait a little longer to find out exactly what it looks like.

If you’re interested in picking up the latest Overwatch League MVP skin, it will only be available for purchase in the OWL menu for only a couple of weeks, based on what we’ve seen in the past, so don’t wait as you most likely won’t get a second chance.

As for price, expect to shell out 200 OWL Tokens for this skin if you want to grab it after March 23 — same as every MVP and special league cosmetic we’ve seen so far.