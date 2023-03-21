Overwatch 2 PachiMarchi event is giving players outrageous Battle Pass XP

The new Overwatch 2 PachiMarchi event is live and is giving players the most Battle Pass XP yet through its series of challenges.

Overwatch 2 players who still haven’t fully leveled up their Season 3 Battle Pass are in luck as the PachiMarchi event will get you a ridiculous amount of XP with fairly easy challenges.

The PachiMarchi event honors Overwatch’s collectible onion plush toy, but even those who aren’t big fans of the item have reason to celebrate.

In total, a massive 80,000 XP is up for grabs for players who partake in the Catch-A-Mari game mode – Overwatch 2’s version of CoD’s Kill Confirmed.

Overwatch 2 PachiMarchi offers players 80,000 Battle Pass XP

The latest OW2 event features ten unique challenges that will earn players anywhere from 2500 to 40,000 XP each.

Amazingly, all players really have to do is just check out the game mode and win or lose, you’ll be making progress.

Challenges range from completing a certain amount of games with wins counting for double, scoring points, denying points or even just using jump pads.

Once you’ve completed just six challenges, you’ll unlock the special Roadhog PachiMarchi skin along with 40,000 Battle Pass XP.

So far, fans are absolutely going hog wild over the event’s challenges, calling it the easiest yet.

For fans who have yet to complete their Battle Pass and unlock the Mythic Kiriko skin, this is a glorious opportunity to do so. Be sure to check it out before the event ends on April 4.