Overwatch 2 cosplayer blinks into the future as flawless sequel Tracer

Sammyscosplay is one of the most phenomenal cosplayers in the world, and she made Overwatch fans proud with a mind-blowing take on Tracer’s new look in the upcoming sequel.

It feels like a lifetime ago when Overwatch 2 was first announced at BlizzCon 2019. Since then, we’ve seen delay after delay, leading some fans to believe that interest in the game could die off before it even releases in 2022.

However, the good news is that talented members within the cosplay community keep the candle of hope alive for everyone else. And that’s exactly what Sammyscosplay did with a remarkable take on Tracer’s new look in Overwatch 2.

Advertisement

Sammyscosplay prides herself on getting all the details right. She didn’t miss a beat in her epic transformation into Eri from My Hero Academia, and she followed suit again in her Overwatch 2 Tracer cosplay.

Read More: Overwatch cosplayer comes in like Wrecking Ball as Hammond

It’s got everything from the hair and aviator goggles to the jacket, pants, straps, shoes, and guns. Even the expression and pose are on point, proving that she really is a “transformation artist” like she claims in her Instagram bio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sammyscosplay (@sammyscosplay)

Cosplayers are motivated by different things. Some do it for fun, while others do it to express themselves and their creativity. It seems like Sammyscosplay does it for both. Not only is her work masterfully done, but it looks like she has a blast, too.

Advertisement

Read More: Overwatch cosplayer calls the shots as spectacular Ashe

If you’d like to support her and become one of her 150,000+ followers, you can find a link to all her socials by clicking here.