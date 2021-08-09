Fans worried an Overwatch 2 release delay could be “the end of Overwatch”

In the wake of yet another possible delay to Overwatch 2’s release date, players have made their irritation very clear.

While Overwatch 2 was announced all the way back in 2019, the community has been eagerly awaiting a concrete release date ever since.

Having endured a series of delays that had set the game back until 2022 at the earliest, a now-infamous leak suggests that even that may be wishful thinking.

As the game’s dedicated fanbase is hit with yet another devastating blow, fans have come out in force to show the devs that tempers really are starting to fray.

Fans react to Overwatch 2 delay leak

As fans continue to lose patience over the progress of the highly anticipated sequel, this leak represents the nail in the coffin for a lot of frustrated players.

“If it doesn’t release in 2022. It will literally kill the game,” writes one angry fan. “No hype will be there anymore. I’m losing hope in Overwatch by the day like they really need to do something about this.”

In a similar vein, one player writes “If this is true then this might actually be the begging of the end for Overwatch. Hell, we might already be at that stage. It not coming out in 2021 is already bad. And with no significant updates coming to the base game and now…. this. It’s looking really bad for Overwatch.”

Another urges fans to try and keep a level head, as the leak hasn’t been confirmed to be fact as of the time of writing.

“At this point they better make official announcements soon before the community reacts based on hearsay,” they note, while other respondents warn that Metro (the leaker) has been wrong before.

This news comes in the wake of Blizzard announcing that the title had hit an “important development milestone,” – news that is quite the contrary to what we’re now hearing.

As the future remains bleak for Overwatch fans, we’ll have to cross our fingers and toes and hope for the best.