Overwatch 2 players convinced “OW Classic” is coming after cryptic posts

Overwatch 2 players are convinced that a “classic” version of the original game could be coming after a series of cryptic social media posts.

As Overwatch 2 runs a series of tests to decide how to improve the 5v5 format and 6v6 returning in Season 14, players suspect that Blizzard teased a “classic” version of the original game is coming.

On November 7, Blizzard celebrated the 10-year anniversary of Overwatch’s announcement with tweets going over the game’s milestones such as crossplay, hero releases, and other features.

The Overwatch Instagram also deleted all of its old Instagram posts and changed its bio to, “What year is it again?”

Not only that, but the accounts updated their social media profile pictures to show an Overwatch 1 version of Tracer – the game’s mascot hero.

Additionally, the devs instructed players to “keep your eyes peeled for a trailer arriving Nov 11.” The post features cosplayers as the game’s original launch heroes.

Naturally, this had players debating what it could all mean as users tried to put together the pieces.

Overwatch news account OWCavalry tweeted, “Blizzard may be teasing an Overwatch Classic.”

A version of Overwatch with only the original cast, maps, and abilities could be a fun way to celebrate a decade since the game’s reveal, but it’s unclear how this could be implemented, either as a standalone game or limited-time mode.

“I have a feeling next season is going to be OW1 Classic themed,” said a player on Reddit.

Others were under the impression that the news could be related to a reported Overwatch Mobile game in development.

“Mobile as hinted in the Jason Schreier book?” one asked.

“Weren’t there reports of an OW mobile game in the works at some point?” echoed another. “Could be that. Makes sense to focus on a roster of classics first, regardless of what that game may be.”

Interestingly, this tease comes just one month after a Blizzard job listing for a Product Marketing Consultant revealed that a “major feature” was in development.

In any case, fans won’t have much longer to wait, as whatever Blizzard is hinting at will debut on November 11 at 12pm EST.