Leaker reveals why Overwatch 2 is delayed despite new heroes & maps being “done”

With Overwatch 2 looking like it won’t be releasing in 2022, a very prominent Blizzard insider has revealed new information as to why the sequel is delayed even though new heroes, maps and the campaign being completed.

Overwatch 2 was first announced at BlizzCon 2019 and would include a full campaign, new heroes, maps and modes. Since then, fans have been given limited information about what the next entry in the series would look like.

Unfortunately, Overwatch 2’s development has meant that the original game has seen a complete lack of new content, with the game’s final hero, Echo, released back in April of 2020.

On August 8, Overwatch leaker Metro revealed that he had heard that the game’s development wasn’t proceeding as well as many would have hoped, with a 2022 release looking unlikely.

Huge Overwatch 2 leaks revealed

Now, he has provided even more details on the development issues and while some parts actually seem good, there is a major issue keeping the game from releasing as soon as fans would like.

“The heroes are done, mostly. The new heroes that they want to add for Overwatch 2 are done,” Metro claimed. “They have the single-player campaign completely done, basically. And they have the maps done for multiplayer.”

With so much of the game being completed, one might wonder why the game isn’t in beta yet. And the reason Metro provided is absolutely mind-boggling.

Existing heroes are “busted” in Overwatch 2 5v5

“The thing they have not done is they did not consider reworking any heroes,” he explained. “For example, last time they showed the updates, the PVP sneak peak, they hadn’t even considered how McCree might be completely busted with a stun in Overwatch 2.”

According to Metro, only after people told them how broken certain heroes were, they realized how much reworking of existing heroes has to be done.

It should be noted that in a Q&A, the developers even straight up stated that McCree could lose his stun in Overwatch 2, so this lines up with what has officially been said in the past.

Keep in mind that Overwatch 2 is changing to 5v5 instead of 6v6 and that teams will only have one tank per side, so certain things that make sense in the first game may be too strong in the sequel.

We have seen some of this already, in the 5v5 presentation, Blizzard revealed Mei’s primary fire no longer freezes enemies, but instead just slows them. The devs also touched a bit on needing to rework Widowmaker, Doomfist and Hanzo, but it seems like other heroes need to be modified as well.

“It’s like the devs have no clue how their game works,” Metro blasted. “We know that, right? They know how to make beautiful looking games and maps… but in terms of gameplay they show time and time again they have no clue.”

So far, Blizzard has yet to address these rumors, but the company did say back on August 3 that players should be expecting more progress streams in the coming months, so hopefully, we get some official news soon.