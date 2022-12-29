Overwatch 2 glitch grants players golden guns for free

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at carver.fisher@dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 players have found a bizarre glitch that can give any hero a golden gun for free if the right conditions are met.

Golden guns take a long time to obtain for most Overwatch 2 players. While the rewards for players at the peak of the ranked ladder allow them to obtain the gold weapon skins with ease, the average Overwatch player will have to put a lot of time into getting these coveted skins for their favorite hero.

However, a glitch was discovered that allows players to get golden guns for free. At least, within the game that they’re playing.

The way this glitch works is, quite frankly, bizarre. And, while this exploit won’t be possible in most matches, it’s been shown to be replicable under the right conditions.

Overwatch 2 glitch gives players free golden guns

Overwatch 2 launched with its fair share of bugs, some of which have even resulted in heroes being removed from the game for long periods of time. While most of these major bugs have been fixed, there is a fair share of visual bugs that have remained.

A Redditor shared a video of themselves fighting with a Hanzo. After winning the fight, they received a golden gun seemingly out of nowhere.

Other users helped explain what caused this bug and that it’s possible to replicate. Under very specific conditions, heroes can get golden weapons for free.

This player was bewildered when they received a golden gun after killing Hanzo. But, if you look closely at the video, that Hanzo had a golden bow. That’s a key part of why this glitch works.

As explained in a video from NotMuda, the fact that Hanzo’s projectiles are golden with his bow will transfer “ownership” of the golden skin to certain heroes in Overwatch 2 when he lands shots on them. But, for unknown reasons, this only works with certain heroes. Not to mention, you won’t be holding on to these guns once you’re out of the match.

It’s hard to imagine fixing this bug is high on the priority list for Blizzard considering it’s relatively harmless. So, if you’re looking to get your hands on a golden weapon, there may be an easier way to give it a trial run until you can grind enough ranked to get your hands on it for real.