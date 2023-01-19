Everything in Overwatch 2 Season 3: Release date, new map, reward changes, more

Overwatch 2, Season 3 is fast approaching as Blizzard gears up for the debut of a new map, reward system changes, and plenty more. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming content drop.

With Overwatch 2’s second season beginning to wind down, as the Lunar New Year celebration brings about an end to the latest content cycle, an all-new season will soon be upon us. Season 3 is just around the corner and we already have a good idea of what to expect.

While a new map is guaranteed, developers have also begun teasing what else fans can expect in regard to key system changes and new rewards on the way.

So before it all gets underway, be sure to brush up on everything there is to know about Overwatch 2 Season 3.

Contents

Blizzard Ramattra headlined the last seasonal update in Overwatch 2.

Although Blizzard is yet to officially confirm a Season 3 release date, given the current Battle Pass expiry, we can safely lock in Tuesday, February 7 for the launch.

Seasons in Overwatch 2 run for nine weeks in total, meaning just the right amount of time will have passed so that Season 3 rolls around seamlessly on February 7. However, given fellow Activision Blizzard series Call of Duty just delayed the second season of Warzone 2, there’s always a chance similar happens in Overwatch 2.

We’ll be sure to update you here if plans change in the leadup to Season 3’s release.

What’s coming in Overwatch 2 Season 3?

One new map in Season 3

While a new hero won’t be arriving in Season 3, as Blizzard alternates from this point forward, we obviously then know to expect a new map in this coming update. Exactly what type of map, however, is anyone’s guess for the time being.

Blizzard One new map is on the horizon but it could be a new battlefield for any game mode in Overwatch 2.

We could see anything from another Rush map to another bite-sized Deathmatch playground, the possibilities are wide open. Rest assured, we’ll update you here as further details emerge.

Unique skin & reward system changes

One thing we do know for certain is that Season 3 will bring about unique reward system changes. Since the arrival of Overwatch 2, players have had very little control over what rewards they unlock and in which order. Moving forward, that appears set to change.

“We have some updates coming in S3 that we’ll be talking about soon to help address the lack of choice in rewards,” Executive Producer Jared Neuss said on Twitter.

Specifics haven’t been confirmed just yet but this move in the right direction should be music to the ears of players around the globe.

Speaking of particular rewards, Overwatch 2 director Aaron Keller has gone on record to tease a new skin that he thinks “the community is going to go wild for,” as NME reported. This could be hinting at a different direction for the next Mythic skin or perhaps something new entirely, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Overwatch 2 Season 3 Battle Pass

As always, with a new season in Overwatch 2 comes an entirely new Battle Pass. For the time being, there’s no telling what the next theme may be. We’ve already seen a cyberpunk-style approach in Season 1 and a godly theme in Season 2, so Season 3 could really go anywhere.

We’ll be sure to update you here once full Season 3 details are revealed in the coming weeks.