Overwatch 2 finally reveals when 6v6 is coming back & it’s sooner than you think

Overwatch 2 is finally bringing back 6v6 with a series of new experimental modes as the devs look to decide the game’s future.

When Overwatch 2 was released, the hero shooter switched from 6v6 to 5v5 with just one tank per team. This update was met with lots of criticism from players who reminisced about the more team-oriented structure of the original.

Well, the devs have listened and confirmed that, shortly after Season 14 debuts, there will be a series of new modes to test out how 6v6 could work in OW2.

In an October 24 blog post, the devs revealed that the first test, coming one week after Season 14 releases, is codenamed ‘Min 1, Max 3.’

The mode, which will be a variation of open queue, will require teams to have at least one tank, DPS, or support. However, teams won’t be able to have more than three players in the same role. Players will be able to switch roles freely as long as they don’t exceed the limit.

“There are a few different combinations here that you will be able to try, but this opens up many different team compositions that we haven’t seen before in Overwatch 2,” the devs explained.

Overwatch 2 Overwatch 2 players have been hoping for 6v6 to return.

“Besides experimenting with a format that could be seen as a middle ground to Role Queue and Open Queue, this will also give us a look at how Overwatch 2 heroes, abilities, and updates work in a 6v6 environment before we expand to other types of tests.”

The next test will arrive halfway through Season 14 and will be the classic 2-2-2 variation of role-queue, but will feature some of OW2’s gameplay elements such as less crowd control.

Both modes with have their own cards in Unranked and will feature unique balance changes such as nerfs to tanks as the role was super buffed in the sequel.

New 5v5 modes coming in Season 13

While the devs are interested in bringing back 6v6, they haven’t abandoned 5v5 and revealed that it too will be getting some experimental modes.

One mode, dubbed “Limit 2” will allow for teams to have two tanks, but the role will be nerfed with tank health being reduced.

Blizzard Blizzard is experimenting with more 5v5 tests.

During S13’s mid-season patch, the devs will add a mode codenamed ‘Kingmaker.’ It will be similar to “Limit 2” in that the maximum of a role is only two, but there’s a twist: the lone tank, support or DPS player will get a bonus to their strength.

Furthermore, the devs suggest that in the future, depending on these tests, Overwatch 2 could even have both 6v6 and 5v5 exist side-by-side.

“Is there a world where both 5v5 and 6v6 exist permanently in Overwatch 2? If you had asked me a few months ago, I would have said no. As we’ve discussed Overwatch 2’s future in light of making the game that our players want to play, we know our players can want more than one experience, and it would be something we’d need to consider moving forward,” they said.

We’ll have to see what the reception to these modes is like, but players who have been begging for 6v6 to return will finally get their wish in just a few weeks.