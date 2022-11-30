Overwatch 2 Season 2 Battle Pass: Tiers, Rewards, price, more

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at brad.norton@dexerto.com or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

With Overwatch 2 Season 2 comes the game’s second Battle Pass and, much like the first, there’s a wide range of limited-time rewards up for grabs. From a new Mythic-tier Skin to a brand new Tank hero in Ramattra, here’s everything in the Season 2 Battle Pass.

When Overwatch 2 launched in early access, replacing Blizzard’s original hero shooter in the process, it did so with a new seasonal model. As part of this live-service pivot, each new season now comes with its very own Battle Pass full of unique goodies.

With a wide range of skins on offer, a direct path to unlocking the new hero, and even some rare Prestige Titles hidden at the very end of the track, there’s something for everyone to set their sights on.

Article continues after ad

So before you jump into the new update, be sure to brush up here with all there is to know about the Season 2 Battle Pass in Overwatch 2.

Contents

Overwatch 2 Season 2 Battle Pass Price

To access the Season 2 Battle Pass, you have two options available. First is simply to play the game for free and continue on without paying a dime. Just by grinding multiplayer as you normally would, you can unlock a number of Battle Pass rewards on the free track.

However, if you’d rather grab every single item on offer, then you’ll need to purchase the Premium Battle Pass instead. This will run you 1,000 Overwatch Coins, roughly the equivalent of $10 USD. Though it’s also worth noting, small sums of this in-game currency can be earned through in-game challenges, meaning you can always save up and unlock the Premium track later on.

Article continues after ad

Ramattra joins Overwatch 2 in the Season 2 Battle Pass

Headlining the Season 2 update is Ramattra, a brand new Tank hero looking to devastate the meta. With two distinct forms, being able to transition between Omnic and Nemesis mode, Ramattra can play in one of two ways. First is to stay back, defending his team while dealing poke damage from afar. The second is to grow in size and rush head-on into battle through the Nemesis Form. You can get a full rundown on his kit right here.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

If you’re eager to play as the Omnic Tank, you’ve once again got two options. First is to play the game for free and grind your way up to Tier 55 of the free Battle Pass track. Though if you’d rather jump into action right away with Ramattra, you can always skip the grind and purchase the Premium Battle Pass to unlock him immediately.

Article continues after ad

Zeus Junker Queen Mythic Skin

With each new Battle Pass in Overwatch, one hero is given a Mythic-tier Skin. As revealed ahead of launch, this newer rarity comes with the ability to customize appearance, meaning you can fine-tune certain elements to fit your favorite style.

Following on from Genji’s Mythic Skin in Season 1, Junker Queen is next up to receive her very own as the Zeus Skin arrives in Season 2. This unique cosmetic is unlocked at the very end of the Season 2 Battle Pass at Tier 80.

Blizzard Entertainment Junker Queen’s Mythic skin comes with multiple options for customization.

Overwatch 2 Season 2 Battle Pass: All tiers & Rewards

With Overwatch 2 Season 2 set to go live on Tuesday, December 6, we’ll have a full look at everything in the new Battle Pass as soon as it becomes available. Be sure to check back next week for further details.