Overwatch 2 team confirms popular OW1 mode is returning in Season 3

The Overwatch 2 devs have announced that a popular mode from the first game will be making its long-awaited return in Season 3.

Fans of Overwatch’s customizable Workshop mode will be in for a treat in Season 3, as the feature will be returning at long last with enhanced moderation.

Workshop gives creators tools to modify the game to their liking and generate exciting custom games with a variety of ways to play.

Season 3 will see the return of the Workshop with a special relaunch that is sure to have specialists rush to try out the mode and create all new custom games.

Blizzard The Workshop is finally coming back in Season 3.

Overwatch 2 reveal Workshop relaunch in Season 3

During a stream with Overwatch 2 content creator SVB, Commercial Lead Jon Spector confirmed that Workshop will be relaunching in Season 3.

“We wanted to make sure we had good moderation and reporting tools in place for the updated version,” Executive Producer Jared Neuss explained. “We know that it’s frustrating for people. As in any game, this is a dedicated group of folks who create stuff that a bunch of people get to enjoy.”

He further added that the team should have been more communicative about the mode, but reiterated that the mode had been planned for a while.

The new moderation and reporting system should hopefully make it easier for unwanted custom games, such as the infamous “sexual harassment simulator,” from propping up again.

The devs didn’t state when in Season 3 it will launch or if it’ll be available at the start, but players won’t have long to wait as Season 2 finally concludes in just a few more days.

In addition to the return of the Workshop Mode, the devs have also promised a slew of changes to Competitive are on the way, including long-awaited changes to the matchmaker and an update to how ranks are calculated.