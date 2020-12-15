Logo
Every Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2020 skin: price & challenges

Published: 15/Dec/2020 23:37

by Bill Cooney
Overwatch’s Winter Wonderland event has officially begun, and we all know what that means — it’s time to take a look at all of the new skins coming our way to finish off the year.

Ask any Overwatch player and they’ll tell you the best part of any event are all of the new skins Blizzard comes out with for us to collect, and 2020 is certainly no disappointment.

There are eight new skins in total this year, five Legendary skins available to purchase in loot boxes, and three more Epic challenge skins that will only be available to unlock for a week each. We’ll start with those and go from there down below:

Elf Junkrat — Week 1 Challenge

You’re a mean one, Mr. Rat.

Junkrat is your week one challenge reward, and his Epic “Elf” skin looks much more like the Grinch than he does one of Santa’s little helpers. Green shorts and a green Santa hat go along with the lights on his RIP-Tire to make this skin far more festive than ‘Beachrat,’ even though it is Summer down in Australia this time of year.

The weekly challenge can be completed by winning nine games in Quick Play, Competitive, or Arcade. A quick way to knock these out is to play the new Freezethaw Elimination mode which goes faster than a regular match. You’ll also collect the three free Arcade loot boxes in the process.

Gingerbread Ana — Week 2 Challenge

Grandma’s Christmas cookies always are the best.

Week 2’s challenge reward is a skin that takes Overwatch’s resident grandma and gives her a read cloak, along with the appropriate apron for some holiday baking.

An interesting part of this skin is her Biotic Rifle, which now has a red and white Christmas sweater pattern and a barrel that’s now made out of gingerbread.

Frosty Roadhog — Week 3 Challenge

Run kids, frosty’s coming this way!

One of our favorite skins this year has to be Frosty Roadhog, based on the snowman of the same name from that song that comes around every year.

He might not have a corncob pipe, but the hat, coal button, and carrot nose there, along with a wicked-looking mouth that’s sure to terrify you as his Hook, which is now crafted out of solid ice.

Toybot Zenyatta — 3000 Coins

Yes, Zenyatta does get a grumpy digital face with this skin.

Zen’s Legendary Toybot skin was revealed the day before Winter Wonderland 2020 kicked off on December 15. Thanks to the full reveal of the skin though, we now know it gives him a mean digital frowny face when he throws out Discord Orbs.

This is sure to be a favorite of Zenyatta mains, but one major question still remains: what tune is on his sash, which represents a music box note strip? Knowing Overwatch fans, we won’t have to wait too long to find out.

Penguin Mei — 3000 Coins

No matter what you think of Mei, you have to admit this skin is pretty cute.

Mei was the first Legendary skin revealed for Winter Wonderland 2020 two days before the event began. It turns the meteorologist and her sidekick snowball into a pair of penguins, perfect for Watchpoint: Antarctica.

This will be Mei’s second Winter Wonderland skin alongside her “Mei-rry” Santa skin, and a definite must-have for all of the Mei mains out there.

Lumberjack Torbjorn — 3000 coins

TIMBERRR!

Torbjorn’s skin makes him into a backwoods man, with a cozy flannel and vest as he chops down trees. A fluffy beard is sure to keep his face warm and his claw arm has been turned into one of those tree claws used in forestry today.

On his back area a bunch of sawblades, that actually spin around and have the appropriate sound effects when he activates his Overload ability. One final touch, his hammer has been turned into an adorable little hatchet as well.

Ice Empress Moira — 3000 Coins

Moira seems to have taken wardrobe inspiration from Game of Thrones’ Night King.

One of the sleeper hits for this year’s skins has to be Moira, who gets a very cool (literally) Ice Empress skin, that would go great alongside Sigma’s Rime skin from last year.

From her crown to her nails, this cosmetic is frozen over with ice, along with elegant furs and pure white silks appropriate for a royal of Moira’s status.

Conductor Reinhardt — 3000 Coins

This Rein skin makes us want to rewatch a certain animated Tom Hanks Christmas movie.

Finally, we come to Conductor Reinhardt, the last skin on our list. Good ol’ Rein gets our vote for “coziest” Winter Wonderland cosmetic this year since it reminds us of the classic animated film “The Polar Express.”

The Tank has the appropriate headgear, and a hammer featuring an old cow catcher on the business end. The best part of this one though has to be the train sounds that play when Reinhardt charges. We personally can’t wait to choo-choo an enemy right to their doom.

Every new weapon added in Warzone for Season 1

Published: 15/Dec/2020 23:32

by Tanner Pierce
Warzone Season 1

With the release of Black Ops Cold War Season One and the game’s integration with Warzone, Warzone is about to get a slew of new weapons all at one time. While some might be familiar, others are brand new to the battle royale. Here’s everything you need to know.

While Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War brings a slew of new content to the base game, it also adds a huge amount of content to Warzone as well. As of the Season 1 update, the two games are connected, meaning players will be able to progress through one singular level in both games and even use their BOCW classes in the battle royale title.

Because of this integration, Warzone is about to get one of the biggest content drops it’s ever received since its launch, not only getting a brand new map, but also a bevy of new weapons. Here’s every new weapon coming to the game with the Season 1 update.

Black Ops Cold War x Warzone Season 1 weapons

Warzone players will be able to bring their Black Ops Cold War classes and weapons into the game at launch.

In short, every single weapon from Black Ops Cold War will be usable within Warzone. This means that 30 weapons in total will be added to the game with the update. Of course, some will simply be BOCW versions of Modern Warfare weapons but that still leaves a ton of guns that have never been seen in the game before.

  • Assault Rifles
    • XM4
    • AK-47
    • Krig 6
    • QZB-83
    • FFAR 1
  • Submachine Guns
    • MP5
    • Milano 821
    • AK-74u
    • KSP 45
    • Bullfrog
  • Tactical Rifles
    • Type 63
    • M16
    • AUG
    • DMR 14
  • Light Machine Guns
    • Stoner 63
    • RPD
    • M60
  • Sniper Rifles
    • Pelington 703
    • LW3 – Tundra
    • M82
  • Pistols
    • 1911
    • Magnum
    • Diamatti
  • Shotguns
    • Hauer 77
    • Gallo SA12
  • Launchers
    • Cigma 2
    • RPG-7
  • Melee
    • Knife
  • Special
    • M79

New Season 1 weapons: MAC 10 & Groza

Activision
Warzone Season 1 will get both the Graza assault rifle and Mac-10 SMG at launch.

In addition to all the weapons that have been a part of Black Ops Cold War since the game’s launch, both the MAC-10 submachine gun and the Groza assault rifle will be available to use in both Verdansk and Rebirth Island at launch.

They won’t be available right away, as you’ll have to unlock each one individually, however, doing so is pretty simple and can be done so without spending a dime.

In addition, it’s important to note that more weapons will become available with every single season of BOCW, including the upcoming Streetsweeper shotgun when it goes live sometime this season.

All in all, it’s a lot of weapons coming to game. Here’s hoping that they are as fun to use in Warzone as they are in BOCW.