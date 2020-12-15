 Overwatch Winter Wonderland event: Legendary skins, challenges - Dexerto
Overwatch

Overwatch Winter Wonderland event: Legendary skins, challenges

Published: 15/Dec/2020 19:01

by Lauren Bergin
Winter Wonderland Roadhog Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment

The Overwatch Winter Wonderland event has become a fan favorite. This year it’s back with a whole host of new challenges, and some new skins to deck out your favorite heroes with.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Overwatch’s Winter Wonderland event is back in business and it looks better than ever. The holiday event is up there as a fan favorite alongside events like Halloween Terror, so it’s literally the best Christmas present any Overwatch fan could wish for.

While we’ll be seeing the return of the iconic Christmas game modes Mei’s Snowball Offensive, Yeti Hunt and Snowball Deathmatch, you can celebrate the holidays brawl style with the game’s newest Christmas instalment: the Freezethaw Elimination.

Not only that, there’s a whole host of new epic and legendary skins, as well as other cosmetics to get your hands on. Excited? Let’s jump into the details.

Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2020: Freezethaw Elimination

Overwatch Freezethaw Elimination Winter Wonderland Mode
Blizzard Entertainment
Get ready to battle it out in the Freezethaw Elimination!

The Freezethaw Elimination is a totally new mode within Overwatch. In teams of four, you’ll have to brawl it out in order to freeze the entire enemy team. A fully frozen enemy team will be eliminated, but watch out – it isn’t as easy as it sounds.

In order to freeze an enemy player, you need to defeat them just as you would in an actual Overwatch game. However, if one of your teammates gets frozen it isn’t the end of the world. Interacting with the rather cold hero will let you thaw them out of their shell.

This mode is going to be absolute chaos, but also an insane amount of fun. Check back with us for a future guide on how best to wipe the enemy team.

Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2020: Weekly Challenges

Overwatch Winter Wonderland Moira Skin Spray
Blizzard Entertainment
All we want for Christmas is Weekly Challenges!

One of the best parts of any Overwatch event are the Weekly Challenges. A whole host of sprays, icons and epic skins will be up for grabs, all you have to do is smash the enemy team.

Whether you choose to run Quick Play matches, Arcade modes or Competitive, so long as you win nine games a week you’ll earn these limited-edition goodies. Here’s what’s up for grabs:

Week 1

  • Win 3 Games: Elf Junkrat Player Icon
  • Win 6 Games: Elf Junkrat Spray
  • Win 9 Games: Elf Junkrat Epic Skin

Week 2

  • Win 3 Games: Gingerbread Ana Player Icon
  • Win 6 Games: Gingerbread Ana Spray
  • Win 9 Games: Gingerbread Ana Epic Skin

Week 3

  • Win 3 Games: Frosty Roadhog Player Icon
  • Win 6 Games: Frosty Roadhog Ana Spray
  • Win 9 Games: Frosty Roadhog Epic Skin
Gingerbread Ana Overwatch Winter Wonderland
Blizzard Entertainment
Gingerbread Ana and more could be yours just for winning!

Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2020: Legendary skins

Overwatch’s Winter Wonderland is the gift that keeps on giving, because on top of all of these already awesome rewards are five new Legendary skins for you to flaunt your Christmas Spirit with.

This year Moira has been transformed into an ice queen reminiscent of Queen Jadis from Narnia, and Reinhardt tries his hand at conducting trains instead of turning into one.

Ice Empress Moira Overwatch Winter WonderlandA look at the new Legendary Ice Empress Moira skin.
Penguin Mei Skin Overwatch Winter Wondrland
Blizzard Entertainment
A look at the new Legendary Penguin Mei skin.
Lumberjack Torbjorn Overwatch Winter Wonderland Skin
Blizzard Entertainment
A look at the new Legendary Lumberjack Torbjorn Winter Wonderland skin.
Toybot Zenyatta Overwatch Winter Wonderland Skin
Blizzard Entertainment
A look at the new Legendary Toybot Zenyatta skin.
Conductor Reinhardt Overwatch Winter Wonderland Skin
Blizzard Entertainment
A look at the new Legendary Conductor Reinhardt skin.

So, are you excited for Christmas? Or are you more excited to freeze your friends in the Freezethaw Elimination?

Either way, get ready to deck the halls of the Overwatch universe with one taps and freeze sprays, Winter Wonderland is here!

Cyberpunk 2077

How to build full melee boxer-style V in Cyberpunk 2077

Published: 15/Dec/2020 17:28

by Lauren Bergin
Cyberpunk Gorilla Arms Feature
CD Projekt Red

There are a lot of traits and pathways you can go down in Cyberpunk 2077, but if you follow this guide you’ll be able to build full melee V. 

One of the coolest things about Cyberpunk 2077 is the thousands of different combinations you can splice together to create a truly unique V. We’ve got a list of the best perks and attributes to take your V build to the level, but there’s also a new path you can follow: full on melee.

If you’re feeling like a little fish in a big pond when it comes to Night City’s futuristic style weaponry and combat, sometimes it’s best to revert back to what you know. Not only this, the full melee build is perfect for smashing your opponents in different organized fights across town, but it has some other perks too.

Are you ready to go full boxer V? Here’s everything you need to do to make it happen.

What perks and attributes to level up

CD Projekt Red
V is an empty canvas, how will you choose to build them?

If you’re in the mood to mow down your enemies Hulk style as an indestructible, unstoppable V then you’ll need to follow these levelling steps.

The main prerequisite is that you have mainly built up the body attribute, which makes a lot of sense considering this V build relies on raw power.

In order to go full have to level:

Body

Athletics

  • Regeneration
  • Steel & Chrome
  • Cardio Cure
  • The Rock
  • Steel Shell
  • Pack Mule
  • Like a Butterfly
  • Epimorphosis

Street Brawler

  • Flurry
  • Opportune Strike
  • Dazed
  • Thrash
  • Frenzy
  • Payback
  • Efficient Blows
  • Crushing Blows
  • Rush

What Cyberware do I need?

Cyberpunk Gorilla Arms
CD Projekt Red
This one cyberware may be the key to your success.

The main Cyberware that you’ll need to crush your opponents are the ones located in the Skeleton section. While others such as Shock-N-Awe, Bionic Lungs, Titanium Bones and Subdermal Armor will help you out, the main cyberware are below.

In order to fully transform into a rumbling behemoth, you’ll need:

  • Gorilla Arms – these are key. They enhance your physical damage, as well as helping you build up charge with your punches so that your heavy attack will send enemies flying. They also let you rip open closed door and rip turrets to shreds.
  • Reinforced Tendons – while these are insanely expensive, the ability to double jump is essential to melee combat.

To find out exactly what all of these mysterious upgrades do, check out our Cyberware Guide here.

Cyberpunk Full Melee Build Cyberware

So if you fancy trundling around Night City as a human tank, this build is a must for you. Not only this, it’s a very different way to experience a game which is built around technology and gunplay. Take your destiny into your own hands, just like V, and do something different.

 