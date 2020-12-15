Overwatch Winter Wonderland event: Legendary skins, challenges - Dexerto

The Overwatch Winter Wonderland event has become a fan favorite. This year it’s back with a whole host of new challenges, and some new skins to deck out your favorite heroes with.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Overwatch’s Winter Wonderland event is back in business and it looks better than ever. The holiday event is up there as a fan favorite alongside events like Halloween Terror, so it’s literally the best Christmas present any Overwatch fan could wish for.

While we’ll be seeing the return of the iconic Christmas game modes Mei’s Snowball Offensive, Yeti Hunt and Snowball Deathmatch, you can celebrate the holidays brawl style with the game’s newest Christmas instalment: the Freezethaw Elimination.

Not only that, there’s a whole host of new epic and legendary skins, as well as other cosmetics to get your hands on. Excited? Let’s jump into the details.

Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2020: Freezethaw Elimination

The Freezethaw Elimination is a totally new mode within Overwatch. In teams of four, you’ll have to brawl it out in order to freeze the entire enemy team. A fully frozen enemy team will be eliminated, but watch out – it isn’t as easy as it sounds.

In order to freeze an enemy player, you need to defeat them just as you would in an actual Overwatch game. However, if one of your teammates gets frozen it isn’t the end of the world. Interacting with the rather cold hero will let you thaw them out of their shell.

This mode is going to be absolute chaos, but also an insane amount of fun. Check back with us for a future guide on how best to wipe the enemy team.

Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2020: Weekly Challenges

One of the best parts of any Overwatch event are the Weekly Challenges. A whole host of sprays, icons and epic skins will be up for grabs, all you have to do is smash the enemy team.

Whether you choose to run Quick Play matches, Arcade modes or Competitive, so long as you win nine games a week you’ll earn these limited-edition goodies. Here’s what’s up for grabs:

Week 1

Win 3 Games: Elf Junkrat Player Icon

Elf Junkrat Player Icon Win 6 Games: Elf Junkrat Spray

Elf Junkrat Spray Win 9 Games: Elf Junkrat Epic Skin

Week 2

Win 3 Games: Gingerbread Ana Player Icon

Gingerbread Ana Player Icon Win 6 Games: Gingerbread Ana Spray

Gingerbread Ana Spray Win 9 Games: Gingerbread Ana Epic Skin

Week 3

Win 3 Games: Frosty Roadhog Player Icon

Frosty Roadhog Player Icon Win 6 Games: Frosty Roadhog Ana Spray

Frosty Roadhog Ana Spray Win 9 Games: Frosty Roadhog Epic Skin

Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2020: Legendary skins

Overwatch’s Winter Wonderland is the gift that keeps on giving, because on top of all of these already awesome rewards are five new Legendary skins for you to flaunt your Christmas Spirit with.

This year Moira has been transformed into an ice queen reminiscent of Queen Jadis from Narnia, and Reinhardt tries his hand at conducting trains instead of turning into one.

So, are you excited for Christmas? Or are you more excited to freeze your friends in the Freezethaw Elimination?

Either way, get ready to deck the halls of the Overwatch universe with one taps and freeze sprays, Winter Wonderland is here!