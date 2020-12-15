Logo
Overwatch

Overwatch disables D.Va after infinite health glitch discovered

Published: 15/Dec/2020 22:09

by Bill Cooney
Blizzard Entertainment

A wild D.Va glitch apparently led to Blizzard disabling everyone’s favorite tank from Overwatch on the same day that the Winter Wonderland 2020 event kicked off.

Glitches and bugs popping up aren’t uncommon following an Overwatch patch, but one that was happening to D.Va was apparently literally game-breaking enough to require Blizzard temporarily disabling her in the game entirely.

What kind of glitch would cause such a reaction when we’re all getting in the holiday spirit, you might ask? Apparently, it caused D.Va to become unkillable, her mech having apparently infinite health.

As you can see in the short video above, her health reaches zero, but instead of being ejected from her MEKA, she decides she longer fears death and sticks around. No matter what the enemy heroes throw at her, it simply won’t die.

Charging her ultimate was easier than ever while the glitch was active, since you couldn’t be interrupted with a de-mech, and it was only after the player threw self-destruct out that they finally became vulnerable in pilot form.

While all the D.Va mains out there saw absolutely no problem with this buff whatsoever, it obviously wasn’t meant to happen. Since it literally broke the game by making her into an unkillable demigod, Jeff didn’t waste much time at all.

Shortly after clips and reports of the bug, which was not an isolated event, started being posted Blizzard temporarily disabled the Tank from the hero select menu until a fix had been identified.

Sure enough, just after Blizzard’s announcement, players found that Hana Song was no longer available to be chosen, leaving the lineup feeling terribly incomplete.

Overwatch has disabled heroes temporarily before, and it usually lasts no longer than a few hours. Though we have no idea, and it really all depends on how serious this D.Va glitch is and how difficult it is for developers to fix.

Hopefully, she will be back in action and participating in Winter Wonderland alongside everyone else before too long. We’ll be sure to update this story as soon as she is, but until then you’ll just have to make do with your second-best hero, whoever it might be.

Minecraft

PewDiePie speechless after narrowly escaping death in Hardcore Minecraft

Published: 15/Dec/2020 22:01 Updated: 15/Dec/2020 22:02

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of YouTuber PewDiePie next to Minecraft enemy Phantom.
YouTube: PewDiePie / Mojang

PewDiePie

Popular YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg was stunned after he almost died in Minecraft Hardcore mode. His new save file almost came to an end.

PewDiePie surprised fans in December, when he announced he was launching a new Minecraft series. This time, the Swede started a new run in the sandbox adventure title’s Hardcore mode.

During his latest episode, the 31-year-old took on the Nether. However, things took a turn for the worse when the YouTuber found himself seconds away from dying.

Screenshot of PewDiePie narrowly escaping death in Minecraft.
YouTube: PewDiePie
The Swedish YouTuber had to run for his life in the latest Hardcore Minecraft episode.

PewDiePie’s Hardcore Minecraft fun almost ended

The YouTuber’s venture into Hardcore mode has been intense so far as the looming threat of permadeath hanging over each episode has made for thrilling entertainment. The star’s struggle to get a bed in his December 15 upload, however, almost cost him everything.

Kjellberg’s adventure almost came to an end when his battle with a Phantom left him with only half a heart. “I’m gonna die. Oh, it’s getting bright, I just have to live a little bit longer! WHY DON’T I HAVE A BED YET?!” he exclaimed as the sun began to rise.

Speechless, he desperately dug a hole beneath his character and hid underground with his shield raised up. Daytime finally came and he narrowly escaped death.

(Topic starts at 18:34)

After taking in the intense moment, the content creator finally joked, “Ahhhhh. That’s what a coward would say, “Oh boo hoo I almost died.” … Didn’t affect me one bit.”

PewDiePie’s Hardcore Minecraft series has been a massive hit on YouTube so far as fans are excited for his return to the sandbox title. Each upload has pulled in millions of views, despite him only just starting.

The mode’s permadeath feature means that each episode could be his last. Thankfully, the star managed to scrape on by and live to see another day during his latest adventure.