Overwatch disables D.Va after infinite health glitch discovered

A wild D.Va glitch apparently led to Blizzard disabling everyone’s favorite tank from Overwatch on the same day that the Winter Wonderland 2020 event kicked off.

Glitches and bugs popping up aren’t uncommon following an Overwatch patch, but one that was happening to D.Va was apparently literally game-breaking enough to require Blizzard temporarily disabling her in the game entirely.

What kind of glitch would cause such a reaction when we’re all getting in the holiday spirit, you might ask? Apparently, it caused D.Va to become unkillable, her mech having apparently infinite health.

As you can see in the short video above, her health reaches zero, but instead of being ejected from her MEKA, she decides she longer fears death and sticks around. No matter what the enemy heroes throw at her, it simply won’t die.

Charging her ultimate was easier than ever while the glitch was active, since you couldn’t be interrupted with a de-mech, and it was only after the player threw self-destruct out that they finally became vulnerable in pilot form.

While all the D.Va mains out there saw absolutely no problem with this buff whatsoever, it obviously wasn’t meant to happen. Since it literally broke the game by making her into an unkillable demigod, Jeff didn’t waste much time at all.

Shortly after clips and reports of the bug, which was not an isolated event, started being posted Blizzard temporarily disabled the Tank from the hero select menu until a fix had been identified.

i miss her already 😔😔 pic.twitter.com/yegrsd1z42 — krook (@TheMasterKrook) December 15, 2020

Sure enough, just after Blizzard’s announcement, players found that Hana Song was no longer available to be chosen, leaving the lineup feeling terribly incomplete.

Overwatch has disabled heroes temporarily before, and it usually lasts no longer than a few hours. Though we have no idea, and it really all depends on how serious this D.Va glitch is and how difficult it is for developers to fix.

Hopefully, she will be back in action and participating in Winter Wonderland alongside everyone else before too long. We’ll be sure to update this story as soon as she is, but until then you’ll just have to make do with your second-best hero, whoever it might be.