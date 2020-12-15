Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2020 update revamps role queue: patch notes

Overwatch’s Winter Wonderland 2020 event has just gone live on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch bringing in some new skins, emotes and the Priority Pass system for role queue.

The Priority Pass system has been tested on the PTR for some time, but should finally give players a good opportunity to queue as DPS without the long wait times.

Basically, by queuing as one of the most requested role with the “flex” option, players can earn passes that decrease the time one spends looking for a high-demand role, which is usually DPS.

By winning matches, players will earn more passes than they would for a loss. However, the passes cannot be used when players are queuing as a group of five or more.

Since its introduction, role queue was seen as a bit of a necessary evil by the community. While it made matches more balanced with two tanks, two DPS and two supports, it made damage queue times extremely long.

Hopefully, the introduction of the Priority Pass finally fixes these problems and makes finding games much easier for everyone. Especially with Overwatch 2 still in development.

Additionally, there are some changes to the Replay Viewer that should make reviewing your own or someone else’s gameplay easier with even more control options.

Finally, footsteps should now be easier to hear, which should please players who found the game’s audio to be lacking in recent months.

Hopefully, the devs can keep up the bug fixes and the game can improve going into the new year.

Full patch notes:

WINTER WONDERLAND 2020

Overwatch Winter Wonderland is back. Unwrap new cosmetics, earn weekly rewards, and freeze your foes in the new 4v4 holiday brawl, Freezethaw Elimination!

Celebrate the season with Winter Loot Boxes. Unlock festive new seasonal items—including legendary skins like Conductor Reinhardt, Ice Empress Moira, and Penguin Mei—along with wintery items from previous years. Plus, play the returning Snowball Deathmatch, Yeti Hunter, and Snowball Offensive holiday brawls!

Learn more about Winter Wonderland on PlayOverwatch.com.

GENERAL UPDATES

New Feature: Priority Pass

In an effort to help address the population imbalance between Tank, Support, and Damage roles, and the longer queue times that Damage players often encounter due to this imbalance, we’re introducing the new Priority Pass feature. Players can earn Priority Passes by choosing Flex when they queue, with more passes earned for wins than for losses. Use a Priority Pass to decrease queue time for a role currently experiencing higher traffic.

Priority Passes may not be used when playing a group of 5 or more. Since we try to pair large parties against other large parties, and parties this large already contain a good balance of roles, we do not anticipate that using a Priority Pass would actually reduce queue times. As such, we don’t want players to waste their passes if this wouldn’t have a noticeable effect towards the feature’s goal.

Feature Update: Replay Viewer Custom Spectator Options

We have added a new options menu to the Replay Viewer, accessible via the Media Controls. Our goal is to give our players more control over how the Replay Viewer looks and behaves in order to navigate replays more easily, as well as make awesome content! These additional settings include the ability to independently toggle UI elements, modify player outline strength, disable objective capture sounds, and adjust the spectator camera behavior. We’ve also added 0.75x and 1.75x playback speeds to give you finer control.

New Options:

Team 1 Banner

Team 1 Heroes

Team 2 Banner

Team 2 Heroes

Status Messages

Playback Indicators

Game Mode Specific HUD

Kill Feed

Player Names

Player Health Bars

Player Outline Strength

First-Person Health

First-Person Ultimate Meter

First-Person Ability and Weapon Info

First-Person Crosshair

First-Person Hero HUD

First-Person Activity Feed

Objective Capture Sounds

Time Skip Interval Length

FOV Change Per Zoom

FOV Interpolation Rate

Maximum Free Camera FOV

General

Mix of game sounds has been adjusted to give third person footsteps more prominence

WORKSHOP UPDATES

New Workshop Features

[PC-Only] Inspector Log File

Developer Comments: When the setting Enable Workshop Inspector Log File [PC-ONLY] is enabled, any log entries written to the Inspector Log will be written out to a local file on disk. When the custom game ends (or if you disconnect), the current log file will close. A new log file will be opened each time you are in a new custom game that writes out a log line via Log To Inspector.

New Workshop Values

String Slice

BUG FIXES

General

Fixed a bug that caused the health display for heroes with a small amount of damage to appear at full health

Fixed a bug that caused the “Default to Friends” option on the competitive leaderboards to not persist between game sessions

Fixed a bug that caused the “Leave as Group” option while leaving games to not persist between game sessions

Fixed a bug with Role Queue Beta season stats displaying the same ratings for all roles

Fixed a bug that allowed some damage-over-time abilities to charge certain heroes’ ultimate abilities during the duration of their activated ultimate ability

Fixed a bug that caused pain exertion sounds to not trigger properly

Maps

Eichenwalde

Fixed a bug that caused broken Castle doors to disappear from the game client after a player respawn

Ilios

Fixed a bug that allowed players to land on an unintended map location

Temple of Anubis

Fixed a bug that caused the first capture point to have a higher capture point volume than intended

Heroes

Baptiste

Fixed a bug that resulted in his left forearm animating incorrectly during his Scout emote

D.Va

Fixed a bug that would allow D.Va to use Call Mech immediately after ejecting from her mech in rare conditions

Echo

Fixed a bug that caused her hero portrait to reflect a cloned unit during end of round flows of PvE game modes

Fixed a bug that would cause her to become stuck in the previous spawn point

Sigma

Fixed a bug with his Medal victory pose that would cause him to clip into allies during specific victory lineups

Sombra

Fixed a bug with Sombra’s hair animation not appearing correctly during her “Hacked” victory pose

Widowmaker

Fixed a bug that caused her to spawn with an abnormal amount of health

Wrecking Ball