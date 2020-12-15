Logo
Overwatch

Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2020 update revamps role queue: patch notes

Published: 15/Dec/2020 19:26

by Michael Gwilliam
Overwatch winter wonderland 2020 with mei and zen
Blizzard Entertainment

Winter Wonderland

Overwatch’s Winter Wonderland 2020 event has just gone live on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch bringing in some new skins, emotes and the Priority Pass system for role queue.

The Priority Pass system has been tested on the PTR for some time, but should finally give players a good opportunity to queue as DPS without the long wait times.

Basically, by queuing as one of the most requested role with the “flex” option, players can earn passes that decrease the time one spends looking for a high-demand role, which is usually DPS.

By winning matches, players will earn more passes than they would for a loss. However, the passes cannot be used when players are queuing as a group of five or more.

Elf Junkrat skin
Blizzard Entertainment
Is that the Green Goblin or Elf Junkrat?

Since its introduction, role queue was seen as a bit of a necessary evil by the community. While it made matches more balanced with two tanks, two DPS and two supports, it made damage queue times extremely long.

Hopefully, the introduction of the Priority Pass finally fixes these problems and makes finding games much easier for everyone. Especially with Overwatch 2 still in development.

Additionally, there are some changes to the Replay Viewer that should make reviewing your own or someone else’s gameplay easier with even more control options.

Conductor Reinhardt Overwatch Winter Wonderland Skin
Blizzard Entertainment
Is this the best Rein skin yet?

Finally, footsteps should now be easier to hear, which should please players who found the game’s audio to be lacking in recent months.

Hopefully, the devs can keep up the bug fixes and the game can improve going into the new year.

Full patch notes:

WINTER WONDERLAND 2020

Overwatch Winter Wonderland is back. Unwrap new cosmetics, earn weekly rewards, and freeze your foes in the new 4v4 holiday brawl, Freezethaw Elimination!

Celebrate the season with Winter Loot Boxes. Unlock festive new seasonal items—including legendary skins like Conductor Reinhardt, Ice Empress Moira, and Penguin Mei—along with wintery items from previous years. Plus, play the returning Snowball Deathmatch, Yeti Hunter, and Snowball Offensive holiday brawls!

Learn more about Winter Wonderland on PlayOverwatch.com.

GENERAL UPDATES

New Feature: Priority Pass

In an effort to help address the population imbalance between Tank, Support, and Damage roles, and the longer queue times that Damage players often encounter due to this imbalance, we’re introducing the new Priority Pass feature. Players can earn Priority Passes by choosing Flex when they queue, with more passes earned for wins than for losses. Use a Priority Pass to decrease queue time for a role currently experiencing higher traffic.

Priority Passes may not be used when playing a group of 5 or more. Since we try to pair large parties against other large parties, and parties this large already contain a good balance of roles, we do not anticipate that using a Priority Pass would actually reduce queue times. As such, we don’t want players to waste their passes if this wouldn’t have a noticeable effect towards the feature’s goal.

Feature Update: Replay Viewer Custom Spectator Options

We have added a new options menu to the Replay Viewer, accessible via the Media Controls. Our goal is to give our players more control over how the Replay Viewer looks and behaves in order to navigate replays more easily, as well as make awesome content! These additional settings include the ability to independently toggle UI elements, modify player outline strength, disable objective capture sounds, and adjust the spectator camera behavior. We’ve also added 0.75x and 1.75x playback speeds to give you finer control.

New Options:

  • Team 1 Banner
  • Team 1 Heroes
  • Team 2 Banner
  • Team 2 Heroes
  • Status Messages
  • Playback Indicators
  • Game Mode Specific HUD
  • Kill Feed
  • Player Names
  • Player Health Bars
  • Player Outline Strength
  • First-Person Health
  • First-Person Ultimate Meter
  • First-Person Ability and Weapon Info
  • First-Person Crosshair
  • First-Person Hero HUD
  • First-Person Activity Feed
  • Objective Capture Sounds
  • Time Skip Interval Length
  • FOV Change Per Zoom
  • FOV Interpolation Rate
  • Maximum Free Camera FOV

General

Mix of game sounds has been adjusted to give third person footsteps more prominence

WORKSHOP UPDATES

New Workshop Features

  • [PC-Only] Inspector Log File

Developer Comments: When the setting Enable Workshop Inspector Log File [PC-ONLY] is enabled, any log entries written to the Inspector Log will be written out to a local file on disk. When the custom game ends (or if you disconnect), the current log file will close. A new log file will be opened each time you are in a new custom game that writes out a log line via Log To Inspector.

 

New Workshop Values

  • String Slice

BUG FIXES

General

  • Fixed a bug that caused the health display for heroes with a small amount of damage to appear at full health
  • Fixed a bug that caused the “Default to Friends” option on the competitive leaderboards to not persist between game sessions
  • Fixed a bug that caused the “Leave as Group” option while leaving games to not persist between game sessions
  • Fixed a bug with Role Queue Beta season stats displaying the same ratings for all roles
  • Fixed a bug that allowed some damage-over-time abilities to charge certain heroes’ ultimate abilities during the duration of their activated ultimate ability
  • Fixed a bug that caused pain exertion sounds to not trigger properly

 

Maps

Eichenwalde

  • Fixed a bug that caused broken Castle doors to disappear from the game client after a player respawn

Ilios

  • Fixed a bug that allowed players to land on an unintended map location

Temple of Anubis

  • Fixed a bug that caused the first capture point to have a higher capture point volume than intended

Heroes

Baptiste

  • Fixed a bug that resulted in his left forearm animating incorrectly during his Scout emote

D.Va

  • Fixed a bug that would allow D.Va to use Call Mech immediately after ejecting from her mech in rare conditions

Echo

  • Fixed a bug that caused her hero portrait to reflect a cloned unit during end of round flows of PvE game modes
  • Fixed a bug that would cause her to become stuck in the previous spawn point

Sigma

  • Fixed a bug with his Medal victory pose that would cause him to clip into allies during specific victory lineups

Sombra

  • Fixed a bug with Sombra’s hair animation not appearing correctly during her “Hacked” victory pose

Widowmaker

  • Fixed a bug that caused her to spawn with an abnormal amount of health

Wrecking Ball

  • Fixed a bug that caused the length of his grapple ability to be shorter than normal
  • Fixed a bug that caused the camera to appear beneath the ground if Wrecking Ball shifts into ball mode while his model is still loading
Overwatch

Overwatch Winter Wonderland event: Legendary skins, challenges

Published: 15/Dec/2020 19:01

by Lauren Bergin
Winter Wonderland Roadhog Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment

The Overwatch Winter Wonderland event has become a fan favorite. This year it’s back with a whole host of new challenges, and some new skins to deck out your favorite heroes with.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Overwatch’s Winter Wonderland event is back in business and it looks better than ever. The holiday event is up there as a fan favorite alongside events like Halloween Terror, so it’s literally the best Christmas present any Overwatch fan could wish for.

While we’ll be seeing the return of the iconic Christmas game modes Mei’s Snowball Offensive, Yeti Hunt and Snowball Deathmatch, you can celebrate the holidays brawl style with the game’s newest Christmas instalment: the Freezethaw Elimination.

Not only that, there’s a whole host of new epic and legendary skins, as well as other cosmetics to get your hands on. Excited? Let’s jump into the details.

Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2020: Freezethaw Elimination

Overwatch Freezethaw Elimination Winter Wonderland Mode
Blizzard Entertainment
Get ready to battle it out in the Freezethaw Elimination!

The Freezethaw Elimination is a totally new mode within Overwatch. In teams of four, you’ll have to brawl it out in order to freeze the entire enemy team. A fully frozen enemy team will be eliminated, but watch out – it isn’t as easy as it sounds.

In order to freeze an enemy player, you need to defeat them just as you would in an actual Overwatch game. However, if one of your teammates gets frozen it isn’t the end of the world. Interacting with the rather cold hero will let you thaw them out of their shell.

This mode is going to be absolute chaos, but also an insane amount of fun. Check back with us for a future guide on how best to wipe the enemy team.

Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2020: Weekly Challenges

Overwatch Winter Wonderland Moira Skin Spray
Blizzard Entertainment
All we want for Christmas is Weekly Challenges!

One of the best parts of any Overwatch event are the Weekly Challenges. A whole host of sprays, icons and epic skins will be up for grabs, all you have to do is smash the enemy team.

Whether you choose to run Quick Play matches, Arcade modes or Competitive, so long as you win nine games a week you’ll earn these limited-edition goodies. Here’s what’s up for grabs:

Week 1

  • Win 3 Games: Elf Junkrat Player Icon
  • Win 6 Games: Elf Junkrat Spray
  • Win 9 Games: Elf Junkrat Epic Skin

Week 2

  • Win 3 Games: Gingerbread Ana Player Icon
  • Win 6 Games: Gingerbread Ana Spray
  • Win 9 Games: Gingerbread Ana Epic Skin

Week 3

  • Win 3 Games: Frosty Roadhog Player Icon
  • Win 6 Games: Frosty Roadhog Ana Spray
  • Win 9 Games: Frosty Roadhog Epic Skin
Gingerbread Ana Overwatch Winter Wonderland
Blizzard Entertainment
Gingerbread Ana and more could be yours just for winning!

Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2020: Legendary skins

Overwatch’s Winter Wonderland is the gift that keeps on giving, because on top of all of these already awesome rewards are five new Legendary skins for you to flaunt your Christmas Spirit with.

This year Moira has been transformed into an ice queen reminiscent of Queen Jadis from Narnia, and Reinhardt tries his hand at conducting trains instead of turning into one.

Ice Empress Moira Overwatch Winter WonderlandA look at the new Legendary Ice Empress Moira skin.
Penguin Mei Skin Overwatch Winter Wondrland
Blizzard Entertainment
A look at the new Legendary Penguin Mei skin.
Lumberjack Torbjorn Overwatch Winter Wonderland Skin
Blizzard Entertainment
A look at the new Legendary Lumberjack Torbjorn Winter Wonderland skin.
Toybot Zenyatta Overwatch Winter Wonderland Skin
Blizzard Entertainment
A look at the new Legendary Toybot Zenyatta skin.
Conductor Reinhardt Overwatch Winter Wonderland Skin
Blizzard Entertainment
A look at the new Legendary Conductor Reinhardt skin.

So, are you excited for Christmas? Or are you more excited to freeze your friends in the Freezethaw Elimination?

Either way, get ready to deck the halls of the Overwatch universe with one taps and freeze sprays, Winter Wonderland is here!