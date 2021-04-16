Outriders best solo-class: Abilities, nodes & builds - Dexerto

Picking a class in Outriders can be difficult, especially if you’re looking to complete all of the content as a solo player. Luckily, we’ve found what we think is the best class to choose if you’re looking to journey through Outriders by yourself.

Outriders is quickly shaping up to be one of the most popular looter shooters of the year, with players loving the destructive and addictive gameplay. While a lot of players will be diving into the title with friends for a co-op experience, others are looking to journey through Outriders as a solo player.

Of course, if you’re looking to take on the game’s challenging content by yourself, it’s key you choose a class that gives you the best chance at success.

It’s certainly possible to complete the title with any of the game’s four classes, but there’s one that stands out from the crowd as the best option for solo players.

What’s the best solo class for Outriders?

When taking on Outriders solo, self-sustainability and survivability is the key to success. So, of course, the best solo class in Outriders is currently the Devastator.

While this tank-like class won’t deal as much damage as the Pyro or the Trickster, it is effective in allowing you to survive countless enemies and become an impenetrable force. We recommend using the Warden or the Seismic Shifter build for the Devastator which you can check out in our dedicated class guide.

With a combination of defensive and area-of-effect-based abilities, the Devastator can control the battlefield and take out huge waves of enemies without being taken down.

On top of this, the class’s Nodes allow you to significantly increase your max health, armor, and health regeneration. All of this makes you a force to be reckoned with and this is why the Devastator is great for solo players.

Despite the Devastator being the perfect solo class, it’s important you choose the one that best fits your playstyle. Ultimately, it’s all down to preference and if you’re willing to put in the practice, any of the classes are viable options.

Of course, it can be difficult to select an optimized build so we’ve listed our set of dedicated guides below to make it easy:

So, that’s the best Outriders class to pick if you’re a solo player looking to complete all of the content as effectively as possible.

Remember, pick a class that you’re going to have fun with and want to learn, that should always be the priority.