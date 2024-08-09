Best Diablo 4 Companion Druid builds in Season 5

Who wants to be alone in Sanctuary when you can have animal friends by your side instead? If you’re itching to play a Companion Druid in Diablo 4 Season 5, you’ll need to know about the best builds for leveling, endgame, and PvP.

The Companion Druid is great for players who want to deal damage from a variety of sources in either an AoE or single-target fashion. This is a well-rounded build that isn’t difficult to put together, no matter which stage of the game you’re in.

With the right skills and gear, your leveling Companion Druid can get to the endgame quickly. You’ll then have the endgame guide to pick out the best Legendary Aspects and Paragon Glyphs for a solid build to tackle the new Infernal Hordes.

Here’s everything you need to know about crafting the ideal Companion Druid build.

Best Companion Druid build in Diablo 4 Season 5

Starting at level one and making it to level 50 may sound like a chore, but it’ll go by quickly with these skills. Here’s how to build your Companion Druid level by level:

Level Skill 1 Wind Shear 2 Enhanced Wind Shear 3 Pulverize 4 Enhanced Pulverize 5 Fierce Wind Shear 6 Raging Pulverize 7 Pulverize 8 Pulverize 9 Pulverize 10 Earthen Bulwark 11 Enhanced Earthen Bulwark 12 Wolves 13 Enhanced Wolf Pack 14 Poison Creeper 15 Enhanced Poison Creeper 16 Ferocious Poison Creeper 17 Brutal Wolf Pack 18 Rabies 19 Call of the Wild 20 Call of the Wild 21 Enhanced Rabies 22 Natural Rabies 23 Neurotoxin 24 Pulverize 25 Predatory Instinct 26 Iron Fur 27 Call of the Wild 28 Quick Shift 29 Quick Shift 30 Quick Shift 31 Heightened Senses 32 Heightened Senses 33 Heightened Senses 34 Bestial Rampage 35 Iron Fur 36 Iron Fur 37 Envenom 38 Envenom 39 Envenom 40 Clarity 41 Clarity 42 Clarity 43 Digitigrade Gait 44 Digitigrade Gait 45 Digitigrade Gait 46 Ancestral Fortitude 47 Ancestral Fortitude 48 Ancestral Fortitude 49 Wolves Renown 1 Wolves Renown 2 Wolves Renown 3 Wolves Renown 4 Poison Creeper Renown 5 Poison Creeper Renown 6 Poison Creeper Renown 7 Poison Creeper Renown 8 Rabies Renown 9 Rabies Renown 10 Rabies

These are the skills and the order you should grab them in for a swift ride to level 50. Although this build is centered around your Wolves, the majority of early game damage comes from Wind Shear, Rabies, and Pulverize.

Another part of this Companion Build is Poison Creeper, a Companion Skill that can keep enemies locked in place and deal extra Poison damage throughout the surrounding area.

Other than your main damage dealers, Earthen Bulwark will provide you with a decent enough Barrier to sustain some of your life. It’ll also make you Unstoppable for a brief time.

Best Spirits Boons for leveling

Druids have 16 different Spirit Boons to choose from, but only a select few can be activated. Here are the recommended Spirit Boons for a leveling Companion Druid:

Deer: Prickleskin

Prickleskin Eagle: Scythe Talons, Swooping Attacks

Scythe Talons, Swooping Attacks Wolf: Pack Leader

Pack Leader Snake: Masochistic

You’ll want to grab the Prickleskin Spirit Boon as early as possible to gain a massive amount of Thorns to damage enemies attempting to hurt you.

Next, grab Pack Leader to aid your Companion Skills. This will grant you a 25% chance with Critical Strikes to reset your Companion Skill Cooldowns.

After that, pick Scythe Talons to improve your Critical Strike Chance, which in turn helps Pack Leader.

Finally, pick Masochistic which will make Critical Strikes from Shapeshifting Skills grant a 75% chance to heal you for 5% of your Maximum Life.

Apart from these Boons, you’ll want to choose the Eagle for a Spirit Bond. You can then unlock Swooping Attacks for a 15% increased Attack Speed. If not that, we also recommend Advantageous Beast or Iron Feather.

Best leveling rotation

Wolves

Rabies

Poison Creeper

Pulverize

Earthen Bulwark

Wind Shear

This rotation of skills is a recommended playstyle you can follow in your own game. First, you should summon your Wolves, which makes you Unstoppable when directing them to an enemy.

Trigger Rabies to Shapeshift into a Werewolf for impressive Poison damage to enemies surrounding you. Then, summon Poison Creeper for added Poison damage to nearby foes, which Immobilizes them.

Once stuck in place, you can Pulverize your opponents and deal AoE damage as a Werebear. After that, use Earthen Bulwark to sustain some life and gain a Barrier.

End the rotation by gaining back Spirit using Wind Shear attack before repeating the process.

Best Legendary Aspects

There are quite a few Legendary Aspects to collect throughout your Season 5 run. Although you’re still leveling and won’t be requiring crucial Aspects until the endgame, it’s good to grab a few along your journey.

Aspect Power Dungeon Region Shepherd’s Aspect Companion Skills deal extra damage per Companion you have. Bloodsoaked Crag Dry Steppes Skinwalker’s Aspect While Shapeshifting, heal for a portion of your Max Life. If at full health, gain the same amount as Fortify. Fading Echo Kehjistan Aspect of the Calm Breeze Wind Shear now deals extra Poison damage over time. Also has a chance to fully restore Spirit. Grinning Labyrinth Dry Steppes Wind Striker Aspect Critical Strikes grant extra movement speed for a few seconds. Shivta Ruins Kehjistan Aspect of Might Basic Skills grant extra Damage Reduction for a short period of time. Dark Ravine Dry Steppes

Best Companion Druid endgame build in Diablo 4 Season 5

Once you make it to the endgame phase of Season 5, you’ll finally gain access to the Paragon Board. You should also respec your Companion Druid build to fit this new play style.

Active Skills

Active Skill Upgrades Points Allocated Claw Enhanced, Fierce 1 Pulverize Enhanced, Primal 1 Earthen Bulwark Enhanced 1 Wolves Enhanced, Brutal 5 Poison Creeper Enhanced, Brutal 1 Ravens Enhanced, Brutal 1

Passive Skill Points Predatory Instinct 3 Iron Fur 3 Digitigrade Gait 3 Ancestral Fortitude 3 Vigilance 2 Nature’s Reach 3 Call of the Wild 3 Clarity 3 Neurotoxin 1 Envenom 3 Quickshift 3 Heightened Senses 3 Natural Fortitude 3 Bestial Rampage 1

The endgame shifts much further into the Companions part of the Companion Druid build with the introduction of Ravens. These creatures will periodically attack enemies from the skies. You’ll switch from Wind Shear to Claw for the Basic Skill, and with your enhancements, it’ll deal Poison damage with an increased attack speed.

Everything else stays the same, but with fewer points in every Active Skill, you have more room for Passive Skills. The introduction of Natural Fortitude makes you Fortified while Shapeshifting, while Vigilance boosts your Damage Reduction after using a Defensive Skill like Earthen Bulwark.

Best Spirit Boons for endgame

There are only a few changes with the endgame Spirit Boons, which is the shift to Wariness instead of Prickleskin, as well as Avian Wrath and Iron Feather being the Eagle Boons.

Deer: Wariness

Eagle: Iron Feather, Avian Wrath

Wolf: Pack Leader

Snake: Masochistic

Wariness reduces your damage taken from Elites who will become one of your biggest problems in the endgame activities like The Pit and Infernal Hordes.

Switching to Iron Feather grants you more Maximum Life to stay alive longer, and Avian Wrath increases your Critical Strike Damage.

You’ll still want to keep Pack Leader for the chance of your Companion Skills to reset their Cooldowns, and Masochistic for the chance to heal when landing Critical Strikes using Shapeshifting Skills.

Best endgame rotation

Wolves

Poison Creeper

Pulverize

Ravens

Earthen Bulwark

Claw

The endgame rotation of skills isn’t too far off from the leveling rotation, but there are a few differences. You’ll start with summoning your Wolves which will make you Unstoppable after directing them to an enemy.

Summon Poison Creeper to keep enemies pinned down, then Pulverize them in a big crashing wave. This is the time to bring out your Ravens to help with any stray foes surrounding you.

You can now trigger Earthen Bulwark to place a Barrier around you before using Claw to generate Spirit and slash any remaining enemies. Rinse and repeat.

Best Legendary Aspects

Your Companion Druid will have already picked up some great Legendary Aspects from the leveling phase, but there are still some incredible Aspects left to grab. Here are the recommended Legendary Aspects and where to find them:

Aspect Power Dungeon Region Obol Gamble Moonrage Aspect Kills have a small chance to summon a Wolf Companion temporarily. – – Offhands Rapid Aspect Basic Skills gain an attack speed boost. Buried Halls Dry Steppes – Aspect of Inevitable Fate When an enemy gets low on life while afflicted by a damage over time effect, an explosion periodically occurs. – – Offhands Aspect of the Alpha Your Wolves are now Werewolves and can deal extra damage while spreading Rabies. – – Offhands Edgemaster’s Aspect Skills deal increased damage based on your available Primary Resource, with the highest benefit when full. Oldstones Scosglen – Aspect of the Wildrage Your Companions gain double the bonus from the Bestial Rampage Key Passive. – – Offhands

Paragon Board

From level 50 to 100, you’ll slowly gather a plethora of Paragon Points to place in your Paragon Board. You can also use Glyphs to enhance your Companion Druid build even further.

While there are many different paths you can take, we have a few recommended Glyphs to look out for.

Best Glyphs

Exploit

Wilds

Shapeshifter

Spirit

Poise

Human

These are six incredible Glyphs to unlock and slot into your Paragon Boards. They’ll help you with the survivability and damage aspects of the build.

Best Companion Druid endgame item build

Item Socket Item Type Power Skinwalker’s Runic Skullcap Ruby for extra life Helm When you use a Shapeshifting Skill, Heal for a portion of your Max Life. Gain Fortify instead of already full on Life. Mad Wolf’s Glee Ruby for extra life Chest Armor Werewolf is now your true form and you gain extra ranks in all Werewolf Skills. Runic Gloves of the Wildrage – Gloves Companions gain a double bonus from the Bestial Rampage Key Passive. Storm’s Companion Ruby for extra life Pants Wolf Companions deal Lightning damage and gain Storm Howl ability. Wildheart Hunger – Boots Gain Wildheart temporarily when you Shapeshift. Wildheart grants you extra stacking damage. War Crest of the Alpha Emerald for Critical Strike Damage Weapon Your Wolves are now Werewolves and can deal extra damage while spreading Rabies. Locran’s Talisman Diamond for resistance to all elements Amulet Gain Critical Strike Chance boost per point of Primary Resource you have. Each PR above 100 grants a larger boost. Moonrage Ring Diamond for resistance to all elements Ring Kills have a small chance to summon a Wolf Companion temporarily. Ring of the Stampede Diamond for resistance to all elements Ring Gain an additional Companion. Also, Companion Skills deal bonus damage.

Alternate to Companion Druid build for PvP

Unfortunately, we would not recommend the Companion Druid build for PvP in the Fields of Hatred. This is because your Companions could easily be wiped out by an enemy player, leaving you stranded to fight for yourself.

Instead of the Companion Druid, we recommend you try out the Boulder Druid build instead. It’s better suited for players who want to deal massive damage to targets without the need for Companions getting in the way.

That’s everything you need to know about the Companion Druid in Diablo 4 Season 5! Now you should check out our other class build guides for Sorcerers, Rogues, Barbarians, and Necromancers.