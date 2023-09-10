What does Timing Stability do in NBA 2K24?

Timing Stability is a new stat in NBA 2K24. Gameplay director Mike Wang has explained Timing Stability and what it replaced.

Individuals who want to fine-tune a shot in MyCareer can head to the Jump Shot Creator. It’s where they can experiment with different bases, upper releases, as well as the blending & release speed.

However, some in 2K24 may notice a new attribute called Timing Stability, which replaced a feature present in previous 2K games.

Article continues after ad

Here’s an overview of what Timing Stability is in NBA 2K24.

2K

Shot Timing Stability in NBA 2K24

Plain and simple, Timing Stability in NBA 2K24 is the replacement for the Shot Timing Impact attribute that was in the past 2K games.

Article continues after ad

Per gameplay director Mike Wang, he stated that the variable shot timing has been toned down for this year’s game. Additionally, he confirmed that the Shot Timing Impact had been changed to Shot Timing Stability.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Shot Timing Stability, according to Wang, is a stat that affects shot speed. Ones with a higher grade will “further dampen” the effects of fatigue and defense on one’s shot speed.

Article continues after ad

Individuals who are looking for the Shot Timing Stability attribute for each individual shot in the Creator can find the grade on the bottom-right-hand side of the screen.

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s NBA 2K24 coverage.

Article continues after ad

All Badges in NBA 2K24 and how to get them | NBA 2K24 PC requirements | Will NBA 2K24 be Next Gen on PC? | NBA 2K24 player ratings | Is NBA 2K24 coming to Nintendo Switch? | Is NBA 2K24 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | NBA 2K24 Mamba Moments explained: All playable Kobe Bryant moments | NBA 2K24 controls guide for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC & Switch | NBA 2K24 MyCareer: All Contact Dunk requirements