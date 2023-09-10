NBA 2K24: How to unlock Mamba Mentality in MyCareer

Here’s an overview on how to unlock Mamba Mentality in NBA 2K24, plus all the perks that came along with it.

Much like in past NBA 2K games, the development team paid tribute to Kobe Bryant with a special perk called Mamba Mentality.

The Mamba Mentality perk, when unlocked and activated, replaces the player’s Double Takeover and boosts all categories. Additionally, we should also note that players can equip a special perk outside of Mamba Mentality — but several of which can be obtained through quests to unlock the aforementioned ability — that affects how the user and the opponent reaches Takeover status.

Here’s how to unlock Mamba Mentality.

2K Chris Brickley in NBA 2K24

How to unlock Mamba Mentality in NBA 2K24

In order to unlock the Mamba Mentality ability in NBA 2K24, one must complete three different quests in the game.

Those quests are as followed:

Quest How to complete Decelerator quest at Chris Brickley’s Gym Complete 3v3 and 5v5 scrimmages Second Chance quest at Chris Brickley’s Gym Earn a combination of 50 Points + Rebounds + Assists + Blocks + Steals at Brickley’s Gym Minimizer quest at The Art of Shooting Facility Earn three Stars in Art of Shooting Gym

There are some hoops — no pun intended — that MyCareer players have to jump through in order to get this done.

For one, let’s take a look at where Brickley’s and The Art of Shooting gyms are located on the map.

Brickley’s Gym is in blue, Art of Shooting Gym is in green

Now, it’s important to note that 3v3 scrimmages are available from Monday-Thursday. The 5v5 scrimmages at Brickley’s Gym are available from Friday-Sunday.

Another thing to note is that per NBA 2K gameplay producer Michael Mainzer, the Art of Shooting gym session is only available once per week.

There have also been reports of players having trouble accessing the gym. We will update this guide to reflect any future information.

