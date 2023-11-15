NBA 2K24 MyTeam: How to get 94 OVR Majestic LeBron James

Here is an overview of how NBA 2K24 MyTeam players can unlock the 94 OVR Majestic LeBron James.

On November 15, the NBA 2K24 team went royal with the Majestic promo. With it came a 94 OVR LeBron James that MyTeam players can unlock and pair with other NBA stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo.

And, the good news for MyTeam players is that the one known as ‘King James’ can be unlocked simply by grinding within the game mode.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a look at how NBA 2K24 MyTeam players can unlock the 94 OVR Majestic LeBron James.

2K

How to complete LeBron James collection

In order to complete the NBA 2K24 94 OVR LeBron James collection in MyTeam, players will need to get 12 different cards in MyTeam. However, we should note that virtually all will be obtainable via Agendas.

Article continues after ad

Ten of the 12 will be earnable via the completion of Agendas. Additionally, each can be earned through Packs or the Player Market with VC.

Article continues after ad

The other two will be collection rewards that will be obtainable on November 17 and 22. The LeBron collection set will be fully unlockable on the 22nd.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

We should note that the 94 OVR James will also be available in Packs as a Special Insert.

A look at the Majestic set

Here’s a look at the pieces needed for the NBA 2K24 Majestic LeBron James collection:

Card How to obtain 83 OVR Majestic Tristan Thompson 2,000 VC/4,200 MT/Get five offensive rebounds over multiple games 83 OVR Majestic Darrell Armstrong 2,000 VC/4,200 MT/Get 20 rebounds with Majestic Tristan Thompson over multiple games 85 OVR Majestic Vin Baker 4,800 VC/10,080 MT/Get 30 assists with Majestic Darrell Armstrong over multiple games 87 OVR Majestic T.J. Warren 20,000 VC/42,000 MT/Score 60 points in the paint with Majestic Vin Baker over multiple games 90 OVR Majestic John Havlicek 40,000 VC/84,000 MT/Score 125 points with Majestic T.J. Warren over multiple games

One should sense a pattern with the Agendas. NBA 2K24 players must complete the first one and get five rebounds in the offensive zone (Y/Triangle) to unlock the 83 OVR Tristan Thompson.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Then, add the Thompson into the lineup and begin the grind. Single-player modes will work for these Agendas since no one mode is specified.

These Agendas will expire on December 1 at 11 AM ET.

All Badges in NBA 2K24 and how to get them | NBA 2K24 PC requirements | Will NBA 2K24 be Next Gen on PC? | NBA 2K24 player ratings | Is NBA 2K24 coming to Nintendo Switch? | Is NBA 2K24 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | NBA 2K24 Mamba Moments explained: All playable Kobe Bryant moments | NBA 2K24 controls guide for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC & Switch | NBA 2K24 MyCareer: All Contact Dunk requirements | All NBA 2K24 Dribble animation requirements

Article continues after ad