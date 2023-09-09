NBA 2K24 MyCareer: All Takeover Icons and how to unlock them
For those are in need of help decoding the Takeover icons in NBA 2K24, here’s a look at them all and what each one corresponds to.
As we reported back in August 2023, Takeovers have changed in NBA 2K24. Now, individuals can boost an individual stat should one be able to activate a Takeover in the middle of the game. So, those who are in a tight game can either choose a defense boost to lock down or a shooting boost to sink some shots late.
When activating a Takeover in 2K24, one will notice five icons at the top-right corner of the screen and will prompt user to click a button that corresponds with each one.
Here’s what all those icons are for in MyCareer.
All Takeover Icons in NBA 2K24 MyCareer
These are all the Takeover icons in NBA 2K24, and what each one corresponds to:
- Finishing: Checkered flag (A/X)
- Shooting: Sniper icon (X/Square)
- Playmaking: Basketball with trail (Y/Triangle)
- Defensive/Rebounding: Shield (LB/L1)
- Physicals: Hand holding dumbbell (RB/R1)
Much like in past games, Takeover and Double Takeovers can be unlocked through playing well and accumulating points, assists, and rebounds.
Then, click RS/R3 for Xbox or PlayStation to unlock the Takeover. But be mindful that Takeover boosts, whether it be the traditional, double, or Team ones, only last for a limited time.
Thus, make the most of whichever one is chosen.
Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s NBA 2K24 coverage.
All Badges in NBA 2K24 and how to get them | NBA 2K24 PC requirements | Will NBA 2K24 be Next Gen on PC? | NBA 2K24 player ratings | Is NBA 2K24 coming to Nintendo Switch? | Is NBA 2K24 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | NBA 2K24 Mamba Moments explained: All playable Kobe Bryant moments | NBA 2K24 controls guide for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC & Switch | NBA 2K24 MyCareer: All Contact Dunk requirements