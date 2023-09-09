NBA 2K24: How to activate NBA League Pass subscription

Those who purchased the 25th Anniversary of NBA 2K24 are eligible for a subscription to the league’s streaming service for games, NBA League Pass. Here’s how to redeem that offer.

In addition to a slew of digital in-game items, those who purchased a special edition of NBA 2K24 received a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass.

However, there is a process that those who want to redeem this offer must follow.

Here’s how to get the code in order to activate the League Pass subscription.

2K

NBA League Pass subscription for NBA 2K24

Individuals who purchased the NBA 2K24 25th Anniversary Edition were eligible to receive an NBA League Pass subscription. For those unaware, League Pass — which costs $99.99 on its own — is a service that allows basketball fans to watch out-of-market NBA games.

In order to redeem the NBA League Pass subscription that comes along with the game, here’s what 2K recommends players to do.

First, download and install NBA 2K24. Then, log in with an NBA 2K account or make a new one with the preferred e-mail of your choosing. These steps must be completed by December 1, 2023.

Those who follow these steps will then be able to receive the code for NBA League Pass and instructions within three days of completing this process. However, codes will not be sent out until October 6 at the earliest.

Be mindful, though, that those who purchase the 25th Anniversary edition can’t redeem the code past December 31, 2023.

