NBA 2K22 devs flamed over ‘recycled’ content after James Harden discovery

NBA 2K22 fans are flaming devs for an old reference to James Harden’s time with the Houston Rockets that’s somehow managed to find its way into 2K22.

Sports franchise fans from both EA SPORTS and 2K Games have always been curious about devs recycling content year after year. But, after a 2K22 fan discovery, the community may just have their answer.

This comes after a reference to James Harden’s time with the Houston Rockets has been unearthed in the game. For context, Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in January of 2021, 8 months prior to the release of 2K22.

Fans have now begun to mock devs over the crucial misstep and seemingly clear recycling of content.

James Harden Houston Rockets reference discovered in 2K22

NBA superstar, James Harden, played for the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2009-2012 until he was shipped off to Houston in a large trade deal where he played for 9 seasons and earned an MVP award.

The star was again traded to the Brooklyn Nets in January of 2021, something 2K devs must have missed out on. Or, at least that’s how it looks in-game.

One fan posted an image to the official NBA 2K subreddit of a “Fear the Beard” sign held up by members of the crowd in… Houston?

This has been Harden’s tagline exclusively for years, paying homage to his impressive facial hair, so there’s no doubt that this isn’t meant for anyone else.

Fans have poked fun in the comments that some other Rockets players have goatees and the like, and one commenter even claims that there are expired references in 2K22 that date all the way back to the 2015-2016 season.

But, jokes aside, this sort of thing is disappointing for fans of the 2K franchise who have been critical time and time again of what they feel to be recycled and ad-filled content.

“Copy & Paste then add something new and call it NBA 2K**” is a community sentiment expressed by many in the thread’s comments.

One thing the franchise has continued to innovate on is its changes to MyCareer, adding things like Rebirth and keeping Locker Codes fresh and active. But, if 2K Games wants to keep fans happy moving forward, they’ll need to keep expired player references like this Fear the Beard sign out of their game, moving forward.