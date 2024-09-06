NBA 2K25 devs respond as hilarious bug clones MyPlayer creations

NBA 2K25 developers have addressed a hilarious glitch leaving rosters with multiple MyPlayer clones confusing everyone on the court.

With NBA 2K25 now upon us, it’s time for another year of hoops as 2K’s latest flies off the shelves like clockwork. Though as has become commonplace with year installments, it’s not just new content that’s a staple in the annualized franchise.

Bugs have become increasingly prevalent over the years as devs get new titles out the door in record time. We’ve seen it all from the wildest character scans to game-breaking issues like having players swap teams in the middle of a contest.

Topping the bill this year is one of the more amusing bugs we’ve seen this generation. Rather than creating a custom character and just controlling one of them, NBA 2K25 now lets you clone them for free, allowing multiple of the same model on the court all at once.

The bug began circulating straight away following NBA 2K25’s early launch window on September 4. Posts quickly piled up as members of the community encountered a bug duplicating their MyPlayer creations.

Obviously, having multiple of the same character on the court is confusing enough on the visual side, but depending on your build, it could completely alter your team’s chemistry too. You never need a squad full of five Power Forwards, for instance.

Devs were quickly on the case, however, as they assured the team is “looking into this” hilarious bug. Currently, there’s no ETA on when a fix may be deployed. We’re keeping our eyes on the game’s Discord server and will provide you with any updates here.

Naturally, players we quick to joke about the situation, as MyCareer expanded to “OurCareer,” as one succinctly put it. Meanwhile, others claimed they’ve even encountered the issue but their custom character has been placed on the “other team. I have a key game against him.”

“Rushing to release an unnecessary product every year will do that to you,” another chimed in.

MYPlayers are an essential part of the annual 2K experience. Creating your own custom baller and having them rise through the ranks is one of the biggest selling points. As you progress, your character becomes more experienced, unlocking all manner of stat boosts and unique traits.

Depending on your progress, this bug could lead to all sorts of chaos. If you’re dozens of hours into the grind, your team could become stacked with multiple MVP-caliber stars. Or, on the other hand, if you’re just starting out, your team could be lacking in all the basic fundamentals as pros get replaced with your rookie duplicates.