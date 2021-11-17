Washington Wizards’ Spencer Dinwiddie calls out “popularity contest” NBA 2K ratings

Spencer Dinwiddie, a guard in the NBA for the Washington Wizards, has put the 2K Games basketball franchise on blast for their preferential treatment of certain players, calling it a “popularity contest.”

NBA 2K’s ratings cause a stir each year amongst the league’s top talent, as players think they should have more of this or more of that on their ratings.

After nailing a big three in a November 15 matchup against the Pelicans, the Wizards’ Spencer Dinwiddie took to his Instagram to respond to fans’ comments, one sharing frustration over his low 2K22 rating.

Dinwiddie didn’t hold back and had some harsh words about 2K and how they go about rating players.

NBA 2K ratings a “popularity contest” according to Dinwiddie

In the comments section of his November 16 Instagram post where Dinwiddie is seen hitting an important shot from deep, a fan complained about the player’s ability to hit the same sort of shot in 2K.

“Yet 2k won’t even give you a quick decent jumpshot to shoot standing 3s lol,” said the fan. Not two hours later, the NBA star replied to the comment, sharing in the fan’s discontent.

“2k is a popularity contest,” wrote Dinwiddie, “It is what it is.”

Spencer Dinwiddie is currently rated 83 overall in NBA 2K22, with only an 81 overall Three-Point Shot and 71 Mid-Range Shot. Despite those numbers, he’s shooting over 37% from deep this season and is averaging 17 points a game for a Wizards team that is 10-3.

This isn’t the first time an NBA player has griped about their rating, and sometimes NBA teams even support their player’s frustrations.

However, this might be the first time a player has accused the franchise of favoritism and preferential treatment.

Dinwiddie has a long season ahead to prove 2K missed the mark with this year’s ratings, but he’s already on his way to a great start.

For more NBA 2K22 content, guides, and free Locker Codes make sure and stay tuned to our dedicated content page for all the latest!