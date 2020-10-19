 NBA 2K21 fans threatening to boycott after 2K adds "scummy" in-game ads - Dexerto
Logo
NBA 2K

NBA 2K21 fans threatening to boycott after 2K adds “scummy” in-game ads

Published: 19/Oct/2020 2:01

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
NBA 2k21 Header
2K Games

Share

NBA 2K21

NBA 2K21 is now forcing players to watch unskippable ads, and it seems like the huge basketball fanbase has finally had enough. Many are considering boycotting the 2020 release until they’re removed once and for all.

Nobody likes ads, period. But when you’re reading, watching, or playing something free, you can understand why they’re needed. However, NBA 2K21 is a full-price game, and it’s forcing players to watch ads. The worst part is you can’t skip them.

Advertisement

It’s something that has happened before in the NBA 2k series.

Last time, players rallied and revolted and coerced the company into removing them. Now they’ve gone ahead and done it again this year. They even waited until enough people bought the game, and added it afterward.

Advertisement

However, it seems like their ‘calculated’ move had done more harm than good. Players have flocked on social media to voice their concerns, and needless to say, they’re less than impressed.

“Man, this headline returns every year, and every year it breaks sales records,” said one user in the top comment of a popular thread.

“Some people do have problems with abandoning games it seems.”

Advertisement
NBA 2K21 Unskippable Ad
2K Games
An ad for the Oculus Quest 2 as seen in NBA 2K21.

“Wow that’s really messed up,” said another in a separate thread.

“I’m not exactly shocked since this is 2k we’re talking about but it’s still scummy. The NBA is my favorite sport but I haven’t bought a new 2k in years… This move by 2k means I’m not buying NBA even when it’s on sale.”

Clearly, fans and players are angry. But the dissatisfaction and disappointment don’t end there. Twitter is filled with similar comments, some of which are even more savage.

Advertisement

“I’m playing NBA2k and I got a f**ken ad on NBA2K TV,” said one person. “I bought the full version of the game don’t ever do some slimey s**t like that again.”

“Seeing ads in triple AAA, full price games ($60+) is f**king disgusting,” said another. “F**k you NBA2K.”

Advertisement

NBA 2K21 could learn from EA Sports

2K does have a long history of doing these questionable practices, but they’re not the only ones to do it.

EA Sports recently came under fire for sprinkling ads into UFC 4 when players had to watch replays. Naturally, it didn’t sit well with fans and players. The backlash was so immense, EA had no choice but to adhere to their demands and remove them.

“It is abundantly clear from your feedback that integrating ads into the Replay and overlay experience is not welcome,” said an EA representative.

“The advertisements have been disabled by the team and we apologize for any disruption to gameplay that players may have experienced.”

NBA 2K21 Unskippable AdAn example of an intrusive ad seen in UFC 4 before they were removed.

It might be a bit of a stretch, but hopefully, 2K can learn a thing or two from their rival company and listen to their fans on this issue once again.

Hell hath no fury like a player base scorned. If enough players make their voices heard, surely 2K will cave, and ditch the ads in NBA 2K21 once and for all.

Pokemon

Legendary Pokemon catch rates revealed for Sword & Shield Crown Tundra

Published: 18/Oct/2020 22:48

by Brent Koepp
pokemon crown tundra rayquaza battle
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Share

New details have been revealed about Pokemon Sword & Shield’s upcoming DLC, The Crown Tundra. On October 17, Game Freak explained how obtaining Legendary monsters in Dynamax Adventures works, and what their catch-rates are.

The Pokemon franchise entered its eighth generation with the release of Sword & Shield in 2019. On October 22, the Nintendo Switch title is getting its second major DLC expansion, The Crown Tundra.

Advertisement

The add-on is bringing over 119 new monsters to Galar, including a whole host of Legendary creatures. However, according to a recent update by Game Freak, there is a limit as to how many times you can catch them.

pokemon crown tundra dynamax adventure
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Trainers can catch Legendary Pokemon in the new Dynamax Adventures mode.

Pokemon Crown Tundra catch rates

One of the major additions coming to Sword & Shield is Dynamax Adventures. The new feature is a spin on Raid dens, and will have players entering caves using rental Pokemon. In an October 17 episode of Pokenchi, Game Freak revealed how catching Legendary ‘mons will work in the mode.

Advertisement

According to popular Poke outlet Serebii, Legendary monsters can only be caught one time. However, it appears that Trainers that manage to beat the incredibly rare creatures in Dynamax Adventures will have a 100% catch rate. 

“The Legendary Pokémon fought in Dynamax Adventures in The Crown Tundra have a 100% chance of capture. You can only get each Legendary Pokémon once in Dynamax Adventure in The Crown Tundra,” the tweets explained.

The outlet also explained that players will have to beat four Max Raid battles in a row first before reaching the Legendary ‘mon. If that wasn’t challenging enough, HP damage and PP usage also carries over across all fights.

Advertisement

Even trickier is that players can’t bring their best Pokemon into the mode, and have to choose from a rental team. Although, while exploring the caves, you can catch new monsters who can then be used in battles.

pokemon crown tundra battle
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Legendary Pokemon have a 100% catch rate – if you can last long enough to beat it.

The big take away from the update is that Legendary monsters can only be caught once in the Crown Tundra. And while their catch rate is 100%, Game Freak will make players work for the encounter, as they have to beat five Dynamax battles in a row.

It is unclear at the time of writing how many rare creatures can be caught outside of the new mode, or whether the “one time” catch rule only applies to Dynamax Adventures. However, past games in the series have always had a similar limit.

Advertisement