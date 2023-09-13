In NBA 2K24, nailing that perfect shot is a combination of skill, timing, and the right badges. Learn all about the best shooting badges in NBA 2K24 right here.

Shooting badges are designed to enhance your player’s ability to score from various spots on the court in NBA 2K24.

Whether you’re a spot-up shooter, a deep-range deadeye, or someone who thrives in clutch moments, the right badge can make all the difference.

This guide will walk you through the top shooting badges in the game, helping you become a consistent scoring threat every time you have the ball.

Best shooting badges in 2K24

These top shooting badges are designed to enhance your player’s accuracy, range, and overall shooting prowess, ensuring that when you take a shot, it counts.

Agent 3: Improves the ability to make pull-up or spin shots from three-point range.

Other notable shooting badges in 2K24

While the top shooting badges are a must-have for any sharpshooter, there are other badges that can provide that extra edge in specific shooting scenarios.

Claymore: Increases the ability to knock down perimeter shots when spotting up patiently.

Increases the ability to knock down perimeter shots when spotting up patiently. Corner Specialist: Deep-range shots taken along the baseline of the court receive a boost, whether it is off the dribble or off a catch.

Deep-range shots taken along the baseline of the court receive a boost, whether it is off the dribble or off a catch. Comeback Kid: Boosts shooter’s mid-range and three-point abilities when trailing in a game.

By equipping the best shooting badges, you can ensure that your player is always ready to capitalize on scoring opportunities, keeping the defense on their toes.