How to build a Two-Way Slasher in NBA 2K22

Your MyPlayer build within NBA 2K22 is going to determine the playstyle you take onto the court, and there’s some such as the Two-Way Slasher that’re going to be exceptional at driving to the rim.

Within NBA 2K22’s MyCareer, a large emphasis is put on your MyPlayer’s build, since this is going to be the foundation for your gameplay and the type of player you want to be.

MyPlayer builds have been expanded upon over the years, and it’s now more accessible than ever, with people being able to make crazy players such as the Playmaking Shot Creator.

Another one of the most popular builds is the Two-Way Slasher, and we’re going to run over how you can make it within NBA 2K22.

Two-Way Slasher build for NBA 2K22

For those who don’t know, the Two-Way Slasher, is an expert on both the defensive and offensive side of the ball. Meaning they’ll be able to stop players attacking the rim, and also be prolific in driving to the rim for a layup or a dunk.

Players will be able to do nearly everything while playing within MyCareer or online against players in the new City. So, some of you may want to experiment with this build, and we’re going to break down some of the basic fundamentals of how you’ll construct this type of player.

Along with some deeper information into the type of badges you’ll want to invest in during your journey.

Position: Small Forward

Small Forward Trait pie chart: Defense, Playmaking and Finishing heavy

Defense, Playmaking and Finishing heavy Physical pie chart: Strength and Agility

Strength and Agility Stats: Max Shooting except for Mid-Range shot Max Playmaking Max Close Shot, Driving Layup, Driving Dunk Spend remaining stats between Speed, Acceleration, and Verticle

Height: 6’5″

6’5″ Weight: 180 lbs.

180 lbs. Wingspan: 72

72 Takeover: Finisher

Finisher Similar Playstyles: Jaylen Brown Paul George

Recommended Badges: Posterizer Mouse in The House Rise Up Fearless Finisher Tight Handles Clamps Pick Dodger



Defense is often an overlooked aspect of NBA 2K, but this build caters to this playstyle, while also making you a threat to light it up from up close, or from deep.

If you’re looking for other dominant builds for NBA 2K22 on current gen, be sure to check out our overall build guide, as well as all the other 2K content.