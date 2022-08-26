All Morty Easter eggs in MultiVersus so far

Morty is the brand new addition to MultiVersus, and just like every character in the game, his unique moves make a bunch of callbacks to his original source material. Here is a breakdown of all the Rick and Morty easter eggs so far.

MultiVersus does a phenomenal job of keeping the characters true to their original source material. And in Morty’s case, each of his moves is an easter egg reference to a story element from the popular show: Rick and Morty.

If you’re curious what they all mean, we’ve got you covered. Here’s what we’ve spotted thus far along with a handy breakdown from Mighty Ray on YouTube as well.

The Portal

In Season 5 Episode 1: Mort Dinner Rick Andre, Rick invites over his arch nemesis, Mr. Nimbus. To keep Mr. Nimbus entertained, he orders Morty to place some wine bottles in a time-dilated universe — where the flow of time far exceeds the universe Rick and Morty live in.

Morty creates a portal, and goes on his own mini adventure — effectively ruining a civilization of aliens and also his chances with Jess, who temporarily turns into an immortal statue who bears witness to thousands of years of evolution.

Rick’s Spaceship

The spaceship shown on the right side of the picture has made appearances throughout the series. Though initially portrayed as a simple spacecraft, the spaceship is soon revealed to be omniscient — effectively ending world war while simultaneously traumatizing Summer in Season 2 Episode 6: The Ricks Must Be Crazy.

Rick’s Spaceship stars in Season 5 Episode 5: Amortycan Grickfitti as well, where she finds love and essentially kidnaps Morty and Summer — who both lose their sense of identity trying to impress the new kid at school.

Warner Bros Morty Jumps out of the time portal on the left, and spawn’s Rick’s spaceship on the right.

Laser Gun

One of Morty’s most iconic weapons is the laser gun — which shows up in a multitude of episodes. We won’t be listing them all here, because you can witness him take it out on many occasions as his go-to weapon of choice.

Snake Gun

After accidentally murdering a snake in Season 4 episode 5: Rattlestar Ricklatica, Morty attempts to replace the dead snake with a less “domesticated” snake from a local pet shop on Earth.

This snake reaches the civilized world of snakes, but they realize it comes from an outside world — piquing their curiosity and pushing them to create time travel and advance their scientific discoveries. The upward shooting gun is a direct call back to this episode.

Fire and Earth elemental moves

In Season 5 Episode 3: A Rickconvenient Mort, Morty falls in love with ecological superhero: Planetina. But the initial obstacle standing in the way of their romance are Planetina’s “kids,” who essentially control Planetina.

Each “kid” possesses an elemental power thanks to their rings. In order to free Planetina, Morty essentially murders all the kids, and takes possession of the rings — thereby gaining the power of all the elements, fire and earth included.

Orange Juice

One of Morty’s taunts in MultiVersus has him take out a carton of orange juice, and down it completely. This is a direct reference to Season 1 Episode 7: Raising a Gazorpazopr, where Morty essentially impregnates a robot his grandpa Rick bought for him while traveling across space.

While keeping himself busy with the robot in his room, Morty comes downstairs real quick to hydrate — taking a communal carton of orange juice and chugging it all.

Warner Bros Morty re-energizes with his trusty orange juice.

Armothy

While traversing a post-apocalyptic world with Rick and Summer, Rick injected muscle memory of a random chopped off arm into Morty’s, essentially giving birth to Armothy — Morty’s new comrade in arms. Ha.

This was in Season 3 Episode 2: Rickmancing the Stone. After receiving Armothy, Morty goes on a crusade to destroy all who had done Armothy wrong in its previous life.

Hammerhead Morty

This Morty exists in an alternate dimension, showing up in both Season 1 Episode 10: Close Rick-Counters of the Rick Kind and Season 3 Episode 1:The Rickshank Redemption.

In the latter episode, a Rick uses Hammerhead Morty as a weapon and a shield. Hammerhead Morty then gets shot multiple times, very possibly leading to fatal injuries. He has not been seen since then.

Plumbus

The pink, very questionably shaped device is an all-purpose tool. It’s been advertised to help clean, making its debut in Season 2 Episode 8: interdimensional Cable 2: Tempting Fate.

Warner Bros Everyone loves a good plumbus.

It shows up on multiple occasions thereafter as well, becoming one of the more common easter eggs throughout the series