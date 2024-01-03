MultiVersus McDonald’s promotion teases 24th fighter & reveals new character renders

MultiVersus McDonald’s promotion teases 24th fighter & reveals new character rendersWB Games
A MultiVersus x McDonald’s promotion appears to tease a 24th fighter, while additionally showcasing new character renders.
After running an open beta, publisher WB Games shut down MultiVersus in June 2023 but promised the game would return in full sometime in 2024.
Little has been said about the crossover fighter in the months since then. However, its targeted early 2024 launch date means new information should surface soon.
23 characters sit on the roster of playable characters as of writing. But a new promo suggests one more fighter may round out the bunch before the title officially launches on consoles and PC.
MultiVersus x McDonald’s promo may be teasing a new fighter
As spotted by PapaGenos, McDonald’s Belgium is currently offering fan-favorite “Warner Bros. heroes” inside of Happy Meals as part of a MultiVersus promotion.
Details about the campaign note that between January 3 and February 6, customers can “Collect all 24 iconic characters… and get ready for the MultiVersus battle of the century…”
Again, WB Games has only announced 23 fighters for MultiVersus, so the McDonald’s blurb either features a typo or another character will soon enter the spotlight.
New character renders for existing MultiVersus fighters have also hit the web, AusilMV pointed out. Specifically, it appears WB Games has unleashed previously unseen renders for Wonder Woman and Steven Universe’s Garnet.
The new McDonald’s promo and fighter art suggest MultiVersus’ marketing campaign is about to heat back up. With the game’s official FAQ still promising an early 2024 release, it stands to reason that more information will begin surfacing in the near future.
MultiVersus is currently in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One platforms.