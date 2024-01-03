MultiVersus McDonald’s promotion teases 24th fighter & reveals new character renders

A MultiVersus x McDonald’s promotion appears to tease a 24th fighter, while additionally showcasing new character renders.

After running an open beta, publisher WB Games shut down MultiVersus in June 2023 but promised the game would return in full sometime in 2024.

Little has been said about the crossover fighter in the months since then. However, its targeted early 2024 launch date means new information should surface soon.

23 characters sit on the roster of playable characters as of writing. But a new promo suggests one more fighter may round out the bunch before the title officially launches on consoles and PC.

Article continues after ad

MultiVersus x McDonald’s promo may be teasing a new fighter

As spotted by PapaGenos, McDonald’s Belgium is currently offering fan-favorite “Warner Bros. heroes” inside of Happy Meals as part of a MultiVersus promotion.

Article continues after ad

Details about the campaign note that between January 3 and February 6, customers can “Collect all 24 iconic characters… and get ready for the MultiVersus battle of the century…”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Again, WB Games has only announced 23 fighters for MultiVersus, so the McDonald’s blurb either features a typo or another character will soon enter the spotlight.

Article continues after ad

New character renders for existing MultiVersus fighters have also hit the web, AusilMV pointed out. Specifically, it appears WB Games has unleashed previously unseen renders for Wonder Woman and Steven Universe’s Garnet.

The new McDonald’s promo and fighter art suggest MultiVersus’ marketing campaign is about to heat back up. With the game’s official FAQ still promising an early 2024 release, it stands to reason that more information will begin surfacing in the near future.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

MultiVersus is currently in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One platforms.