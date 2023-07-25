Mortal Kombat 1 leaks reveal on-brand minigame asking you to defile severed heads

Mortal Kombat is no stranger to ultra-violence or minigames and the franchise looks to combine the two. Thanks to a leak from a ratings board, fans can look forward to a particularly gruesome one in some game modes.

Mortal Kombat 1 is only a short time away with a planned release date of September 14, 2023. It’s the second time the franchise has rebooted itself and developers are confident in the “new beginning” on offer.

The excitement has been steadily building with a drip feed of information on returning characters and new mechanics. The recently announced Kombat Pack 1 continues the series tradition of adding characters from popular culture like Homelander and Peacekeeper.

Another war that the game is attempting to stay true to Mortal Kombat’s roots is the inclusion of minigames. A new leak from the Singapore Ratings Board reveals the series’ newest minigame will have players destroying decapitated heads.

NetherRealm Studios Mortal Kombat Deception’s Chess minigame will never be bested.

The Mortal Kombat series has a long history of memorable minigames. These range from more basic offerings like Test Your Strike to the peerless Kombat Chess.

NetherRealm even included a fully functional kart racer in Mortal Kombat Armageddon with Motor Kombat. Seriously, it had 10 characters and 5 tracks. Not bad for a minigame.

This latest minigame looks to appropriate the series’ spine-ripping, bone-crunching penchant for gore by letting players brutalize a detached head. It’s one of many elements in the game that lead to an M18 rating in Singapore.

Unfortunately, details are sparse and it’s not clear which game modes the minigame will make an appearance in. It’s also not entirely clear how players will engage with the head and what means they’ll use to pummel it.

NetherRealm There’s no word on just whose head we’ll be distracting ourselves with.

Series mainstay Reptile has a longstanding reputation for smashing skulls so perhaps he’s involved in some way. The acid-spitting lizard was recently teased by series creator Ed Boon so who’s to say?

Fans won’t have long to wait with Mortal Kombat 1 just around the corner. Find out what players who participated in the recent beta test thought about the upcoming fighter.