Mortal Kombat 1’s entire roster reportedly leaked 2 weeks early

According to leaks, we already know the complete Mortal Kombat 1 character roster is expected to launch with the title on its September 29, 2023, launch date.

In a complete sucker punch to NetherRealm Studios, Mortal Kombat 1’s devs will likely be unhappy to hear that the rest of the game’s anticipated character roster has been leaked ahead of time. As with recent games, character reveal trailers have been drip-fed since its official announcement.

We’ve known for some time that fan favorites such as Rain, Smoke, and Reptile would be gracing MK1. On the other hand, some spots are still up for grabs. Not any longer it would appear. Thanks to a leaked screenshot, it would appear that the game’s roster is now out in the open.

Full Mortal Kombat 1 character roster leaked?

Thanks to a screenshot posted by Twitter user Dynasty, the in-game roster for Mortal Kombat 1 has been revealed. The news first broke on the Mortal Kombat 1 subreddit but was later removed.

However, you can check out the image below revealing the return of a familiar face, along with a curiously blanked-out space.

This takes us up to 23 characters for Mortal Kombat 1, with players recognizing and looking forward to the return of Nitara – her first full, playable appearance since Mortal Kombat: Armageddon.

The blank space is drawing a lot of speculation. Some users believe it will be the return of Kronika in conjunction with the game’s narrative. Whoever it is, they will likely only become available once the game is out and players have completed the campaign.

We await an official response from Ed Boon and the rest of the team at NetherRealm regarding the leak. But for more on Mortal Kombat 1, check out Dr Disrespect’s claim that he wants to be in the game, along with news of Kameo fighters and skins arriving as DLC.