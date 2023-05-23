Ed Boon explains Mortal Kombat 1 title & why it’s a “new beginning”

During a recent community live stream, series co-creator Ed Boon explained the meaning behind the Mortal Kombat 1 title.

Following months of rumors and leaks, developer NeatherRealm Studios finally lifted the lid on the next Mortal Kombat game, MK1.

The installment set to hit stores later this year marks yet another fresh start for the long-running fighting game franchise. However, a bit of confusion exists about the naming convention and what the so-called “new beginning” will entail.

Fortunately, series co-creator Ed Boon has offered some insight into why the game is being branded as such.

Ed Boon details meaning behind Mortal Kombat 1 title

Ed Boon recently joined a brief “Kommunity Chat” stream centered around the upcoming Mortal Kombat entry. During the discussion, Community Manager Tyler Lansdown asked Boon to explain the thought process behind the title.

Chiefly, the decision to restart at number one stemmed from the fact that this basically serves as the launch of a new universe. Boon noted the following,

“This is really the beginning of a universe in a sense. It is not a continuation of the Mortal Kombat 11 story. The characters have completely different roles in this new timeline, and we really wanted to kind of punctuate that and really emphasize that with our title.

“So this is Mortal Kombat 1; it is a brand-new beginning, you’re gonna be seeing these characters reintroduced, with new roles [and] new relationships with each other. And that’s the main catalyst for calling it Mortal Kombat 1.”

Talk about the Mortal Kombat 1 name begins around the 9:10 mark in the video linked below:

Much about the fighter remains under wraps for the time being. NetherRealm hasn’t even showcased gameplay footage as of yet.

A closer look at Mortal Kombat 1 should come sooner rather than later, though, especially since the game will launch this coming September.

Interestingly, retailer leaks suggest the fun won’t stop there, either. Apparently, the likes of Homelander and Invincible’s Omni Man may feature as guest characters in a future Kombat Pack release.