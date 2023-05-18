Mortal Kombat 1 reboot finally announced with brutal reveal trailer

One of the worst-kept secrets is here – Mortal Kombat 1 has been announced. Not quite the Mortal Kombat 12 sequel that many expected, NeatherRealm is taking the franchise to gory new heights with an exciting new reboot.

Mortal Kombat 1 is finally out in the wild. The controversial fighting game icon is back for another entry of beautiful bloodshed, brutality, and, surely, more trademark fatalities.

It was only recently that MK celebrated its historic 30th anniversary with a heartwarming video showcasing the staff’s efforts. While many expected Mortal Kombat 12 to be next up for NetherRealm’s beat ’em up series, the company has turned back the clock and named the newest project Mortal Kombat 1.

Article continues after ad

Mortal Kombat 1 announced as successor to Mortal Kombat 11

Rumors have been positively swirling for the last several weeks with suggestions that Mortal Kombat was gearing up for another reboot. Various leakers all pointed toward this being the case, and it was hinted that we would see the likes of DC’s Peacemaker and The Boys’ Homelander too.

Co-creator Ed Boon has been cryptically teasing MK for the longest time now. Then, on May 17, 2023, Boon tweeted: “It is time…. Well….almost.”

The social media post also included a short teaser of a clock being stuck on the 1 digit, before breaking and showing the game’s reveal date and time.

Article continues after ad

Mortal Kombat 1 release date revealed

As promised, the world was treated to the first proper reveal of Mortal Kombat 1 today at the specified time – and the title has an official release date of September 19, 2023.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

As you’d expected, fans were given a look at some new and returning faces and a flavor of where the story is heading next. Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Kitana, Mileena, and many more were featured in the gruesome cinematic.

The last couple of entries have focused heavily on time-traveling to the past and present, which has definitely given the franchise some new perspective, along with plenty of cool moments. But this looks like it is indeed a reboot and will explore a new version of the MK universe.

Article continues after ad

The rumor mill is continuing to work overtime and players now know that the mighty Conan The Barbarian will also be joining the game’s ranks. This is just the beginning for Mortal Kombat 1, and we’ll keep you updated on all the new developments on the title in the months ahead.