Mortal Kombat 1 creator teases a bunch of returning characters and players are excited

Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon has tingled the tastebuds of hardened MK fans by teasing the incoming return of several older faces in 2023’s Mortal Kombat 1 reboot.

After being rumored for the longest time, the existence of a new MK game was confirmed on May 18, 2023. Instead of a number 12, NetherRealm shocked fans by revealing a new reboot was in the works – Mortal Kombat 1.

Even though it’s set to forge a new identity, early indicators are that it will still feature the trademark violence, gore, and lore that the franchise has become known for. One of the biggest talking points in every new game though is the character roster.

Most Mortal Kombat games rely on its star attractions such as Scorpion, Sub-Zero, and Raiden. However, MK co-creator Ed Boon has used social media to tease the incoming arrival of some faces we haven’t seen for a while.

Mortal Kombat 1 reboot set to bring back forgotten faces?

Outside of the regular names associated with Mortal Kombat, the devs traditionally chop and change lesser-heralded characters – while introducing new ones.

To drum up speculation and extra anticipation, Ed Boon recently posted a tweet of Mortal Kombat 4’s character selection screen. Alongside the picture, he said: “Some making their way back into action.”

Immediately, this got players excited about the possibilities. The likes of Reptile could be set to return after missing Mortal Kombat 11. It’s the inclusion of other fighters with significantly fewer appearances to their name that have sparked the most chatter though.

“If you bring Jarek back. He HAS to have the same voice from MK4. Spoken in the same tone,” said content creator BltzZ7, whereas another user commented on the possible re-emergence of Kai.

Quan-Chi was prominent in Mortal Kombat X and was subsequently not playable in Mortal Kombat 11. So it’ll be interesting to see just how many from the MK4 roster picture will be usable in the Mortal Kombat 1 reboot.

The build-up to MK1 is going to be wild, especially with the leaked news of Megan Fox and Travis Scott both being rumored for the fighting-game sequel.