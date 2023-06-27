Mortal Kombat 1 players outline biggest issue of online stress test

NetherRealm’s exclusive Mortal Kombat 1 stress test is now firmly in the rear-view mirror. Following the testing period, many players have outed one big detail about MK1 that they want to see changed for the full release.

Another bout of bloody battles beckons in Mortal Kombat 1. Several years after the successful release of Mortal Kombat 11, NetherRealm has gone back to the drawing board somewhat with the reboot. The story is set to go in a different direction and the introduction of Kameo fighters is an interesting twist.

To get an understanding of where the game is at though, NetherRealm recently launched the MK1 online stress test. Only a relatively small handful of players were given access to the first real taste of the game. Its purpose was to check for bugs and ascertain the integrity of the game’s multiplayer infrastructure.

Many positives have come from it and we’ve discovered cool details such as the return of Quitalities and long hard-hitting Kombos. One particular tidbit hasn’t sat as well with fans of the franchise though.

Mortal Kombat 1 inputs need to be changed back

According to a vocal portion of the MK community, move input instructions need to be clearer. “My one piece of feedback I tweeted to Ed Boon is to make the inputs back to arrows instead of the controller directions. Arrows are easier to see at a glance,” were the words of Reddit user mattyboy555.

They showed a screenshot of the tweet to series co-creator Ed Boon, and it demonstrated the difference between old and new. The revamped format on the left looks slightly harder to decipher compared to the easier directional format of previous games.

“Glad I’m not the only one who thought this looked weird in the stress test,” said one player, and another player agreed: “Holy sh*t, I am actually confused looking at the UI on the left.”

Another detail that was missing was noticed by an inquisitive MK player: “Also, this is the first fighting game in the last two years where they don’t give you a little GIF preview of the move. MK was leading the charge on accessibility but now you can’t even map moves to the screen.”

Between now and the game’s September 19 release date, there should be plenty of time for NetherRealm to chew the fat. The team will also be able to learn even more from the upcoming full beta for the title.