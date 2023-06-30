Mortal Kombat 1 is rewriting the lore of characters like Raiden and Sub-Zero

Mortal Kombat 1 character bios confirm how the new game will rewrite lore for the likes of Raiden and Sub-Zero.

Series co-creator Ed Boon previously noted that Mortal Kombat 1 marks a new beginning for the franchise, meaning the universe is basically starting from a blank slate.

That much has been evident in the little story-centric footage shown, thus far. The revised timeline will feature Liu Kang as a Fire God; meanwhile, old rivals such as Mileena and Kitana appear to be on much better terms.

Now, an update to the Mortal Kombat 1 website has offered insight into how else a few fan-favorite characters will change going forward.

Mortal Kombat 1 character bios reveal huge lore changes

Mortal Kombat’s subreddit brought attention to an update on the official MK website that added new character bios. As of writing, the site features bios for the following fighters – Liu Kang, Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Kitana, Johnny Cage, Kenshi Takahashi, Kung Lao, Mileena, and Raiden.

While some of the blurbs feature long-established details, each one also confirms noteworthy changes to Mortal Kombat lore.

Notably, Raiden and Liu Kang have more or less traded places, with Raiden now described as a kind champion who “must mature into the great warrior that Liu Kang knows he can be.”

Sub-Zero now assumes the role of Lin Kuei Grandmaster, an honor not bestowed on Bi-Han in the past.

As many fans suspected, the Mileena and Kitana rivalry doesn’t look as though it’ll feature in Mortal Kombat 1 lore. Unspecified Outworlders advise otherwise, but Kitana now works tirelessly to protect her older sister who’s primed to one day rule Outworld.

Johnny Cage will seemingly undergo the least amount of change. His bio confirms he’s a washed-up action hero, presumably implying the character won’t possess his powers from the outset.

Whether or not Johnny could obtain his green energy during the story mode is a mystery that may not be solved until the game’s release.

MK1 launches on September 19 for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.