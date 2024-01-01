Mortal Kombat 1 leaks suggest long-awaited online features are in development

According to datamined information regarding MK1, long-awaited features such as online lobbies may be in active development.

During Mortal Kombat 1‘s beta period, many players expressed confusion upon learning that sending invites through online lobbies was out of the question.

Such lobbies simply didn’t exist in-game, but hopes were high that the feature would be ready in time for launch day. It was not. The absence of online practice options has also been a thorn in the side of MK1 players.

While developer NetherRealm has yet to outline specific plans for these features, dataminers recently uncovered information that should give players hope.

Online lobbies and more features reportedly in the works for MK1

In scouring MK1’s code, reputable Mortal Kombat leaker thethiny found evidence of upcoming online features. Code for online lobbies was recently added to the game, the dataminer said on social media.

Thethiny noted in a follow-up post that this particular addition may launch alongside Peacemaker’s arrival in February 2024.

In another tweet, the leaker shared a screenshot showing that an online practice mode has also been added to MK1’s code. It’s unclear if and when the practice option will go live for players. And, as always, it’s best to take leaked information with a grain of salt.

Replies to the above posts seem enthused by the hopeful update. However, one person couldn’t help but jokingly ask, “You mean MK1 is about to release fully now?”

The absence of online lobbies and the like aren’t all that have had MK1 fans up in arms since launch. For weeks, players were unable to unlock the Platinum Trophy because the Titan battle needed to pop the Titan-specific Trophy/Achievement wasn’t available.

Controversial microtransactions and DLC releases have also received the Mortal Kombat community’s ire. Whether or not the game can turn over a new leaf in the new year is anyone’s guess.

