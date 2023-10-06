Niantic release Monster Hunter Now 62.1 hotfix for accidental Light Bowgun nerf

The Monster Hunter Now Light Bowgun bug has proven incredibly frustrating for players, but Niantic has now fixed the accidental nerf in the 62.1 update.

The Light Bowgun is one of the best weapons in Monster Hunter Now thanks to its high damage and ability to barrage monsters safely from afar. However, following the release of the Monster Hunter Now 62.0 update, players reported that the Light Bowgun’s recoil and reload speed had been increased significantly.

Article continues after ad

This originally led Hunters to believe that Niantic had nerfed the Light Bowgun in Monster Hunter Now. Fortunately for LBG mains, this is not the case as the developers have now released a hotfix that eliminates the problems surrounding the game’s long-range weapon.

Article continues after ad

On October 5, 2023 Monster Hunter Now players reported that the Light Bowgun was no longer working as it originally had upon release, with many noting how the first clip had significant recoil. The gun’s reload time also had taken a significant hit, which made the weapon feel sluggish.

Article continues after ad

However, Niantic were quick to respond to the community’s complaints and have since released a hotfix to address the issue. Posting on X, Niantic wrote: “Hunters, the Light Bowgun and Bow issues have been fixed in V62.1. Thank you for your patience.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This will obviously come as a relief to Light Bowgun mains, especially for those who are looking to take part in the Tobi Kadachi, Pink Rathian, and upcoming Halloween events. In order to download the update, simply head over to Google Play Store or App Store and install the update from the Monster Hunter Now page.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it, the Monster Hunter Now Light Bowgun is finally fixed. Now that you can go back to effortlessly blasting your foes with elemental shots, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides.

Monster Hunter Now codes | Monster Hunter Now pre-registration rewards | All monsters in Monster Hunter Now | Monster Hunter Now event | How to play multiplayer Monster Hunter Now | Monster Hunter Now Special Skills | Monster Hunter Now weapons list | Can you play Monster Hunter Now on PC? | Monster Hunter Now gathering respawn times