Monster Hunter Now players demand fixes to “weak” Light Bowgun

The Monster Hunter Now community wants Niantic to fix the Light Bowgun, after nerfs have made it one of the “weakest” weapons in the game.

The Light Bowgun used to be one of the best weapons in Monster Hunter Now, thanks to its overall safety and fantastic elemental damage. However, the December weapon balance changes dramatically nerfed the ranged weapon.

Not only does it now require Hunters to hit weak points to deal damage constantly, but the ranged damage reduction has also hit it hard. When this is combined with the weapon’s lack of damage-based armor skills, the LBG is currently in a rather bad spot.

In fact, many Light Bowgun mains want Niantic to fix the “weakest” weapon in the game and help alleviate their woes.

Monster Hunter Now players want Light Bowgun buff

One of the biggest issues LBG mains currently face in Monster Hunter Now is the lack of DPS armor options. This is because the weapon requires Reload Speed and Recoil Down to make it useable.

“I honestly would love to see reload just disappear and have the guns get a bit more reload speed for free,” said one player. “Requiring 4 out of 5 pieces of armor to have one of 2 skills is a bit sh*t anyway.”

Others were keen to stress that Light Bowgun doesn’t feel how the weapon should handle when compared to mainline games. “LBG just feels clunky in Now,” replied another Hunter. “It’s a little better at 3/3 reload and recoil but until then, it feels like HBG. There’s really no room for HBG. The dodge vs reload doesn’t pick up well enough. We need to have better ammo control.”

Niantic/Capcom Monster Hunter Now players want LBG buffs to help fix issues.

Players also noted how the distance of monsters can also be a problem, with many new wyverns like Barioth and Zinogre running long distances. This forces LBG players to constantly waste time maneuvering themselves into critical distance range.

“Just un-nerf the non-optimal damage fall off,” commented one player. “You can’t do small steps to fix your distance. The severe fall-off just destroys spread shot more than pierce.”

Whether Niantic will make further weapon balance adjustments in the future remains to be seen, but for now, it looks as though Light Bowgun is in a rough spot.