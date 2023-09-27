Best Light Bowgun build in Monster Hunter Now: Armor, weapons & skills

The best Light Bowgun build in Monster Hunter Now can give you a huge advantage in the game, greatly increasing your DPS. So, here are all the armor pieces and Light Bowguns you should be using.

One of the best Monster Hunter Now weapons is the Light Bowgun. Not only does it deal incredible amounts of damage, but it’s also one of the safest options in the game thanks to its long-range capabilities.

Combine this with the fantastic elemental damage and the ability to constantly hit monster weak points, the Light Bowgun has quickly become a fan favorite amongst Hunters.

So, whether you’re tired of burning through your potions using melee builds or just want to try your hand at LBG, then our best Monster Hunter Now Light Bowgun build has you covered.

Contents

Best Light Bowgun build in Monster Hunter Now

The best Light Bowgun build in Monster Hunter Now utilizes the following pieces of armor and skills:

ARMOR SKILLS HEAD Kadachi Helm Reload Speed 1

Artful Dodger 1 (Grade 6) CHEST Lumu Mail Recoil Down 1 ARMS Legiana Vambraces Reload Speed 1 WAIST Jagras Coil Fortify 1

Rising Tide (Grade 4) LEGS Barroth Greaves Recoil Down 1

Defense Boost 1 (Grade 4)

Best Light Bowgun armor skills in Monster Hunter Now

Niantic/Capcom The best Light Bowgun build in Monster Hunter Now is incredibly powerful.

Once you upgrade all the armor pieces outlined in the table above to Grade 6, you’ll have the best Light Bowgun skills in Monster Hunter Now. These are the following:

Reload Speed 3

Artful Dodger 1

Recoil Down 3

Reload Speed 3

Fortify 2

Rising Tide 1

Defense Boost 2

The skills above will drastically decrease the amount of time it takes to reload your LBG, while also keeping recoil down to a minimum. This will enable you to quickly barrage every monster, constantly hitting weak points and breaking parts.

If that wasn’t good enough, the best Light Bowgun build in Monster Hunter Now also comes packed with some added utility. Fortify increases attack power for 10 seconds each time you revive after fainting, which can give you the added damage needed to take down your foe.

Rising Tide also increases attack power and defense as the timer runs out, an area that is very helpful in late-game hunts. As the name suggests, Defense Boost also provides a nice bump to your hunter’s defense, while Artful Dodger makes perfect evades easier to perform. Both these skills keep you out of harm’s way and enable you to reload your ammo instantly.

While the best Light Bowgun build in Monster Hunter is pretty rigid, you can switch the Waist with either of the following:

Rathian Coil: Burst & Poison Resist

Burst & Poison Resist Lumu Coil: Divine Blessing

These two options provide some fantastic skills that can help you slay the toughest of Monsters. The Rathian Coil is a great DPS option thanks to its Burst skill, which increases attack power when you land consecutive hits. Meanwhile, the Lumu Coil’s Divine Blessing has a chance of reducing damage from monster attacks.

Best Light Bowgun in Monster Hunter Now

Niantic/Capcom There are a lot of Monster Hunter Now Light Bowguns to choose from.

There is no single best Light Bowgun in Monster Hunter Now — this is because you’ll want to focus on utilizing each monster’s elemental weakness. However, we’ve listed the best Light Bowguns you should focus on building below:

Madness Rifle/Jagras Blitz (Water)

(Water) Thunder Blitz (Thunder)

(Thunder) Snow Blitz (Ice)

(Ice) Flame Blitz/Blazing Rifle (Fire)

That’s the best Light Bowgun build in Monster Hunter Now. Now that you know which weapons and armor pieces to build, why not check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides?

