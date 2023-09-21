Monster Hunter Now best weapons tier list

The best Monster Hunter Now weapons can help you take down even the toughest foes, so here’s every MH Now weapon ranked from best to worst.

Monster Hunter Now is currently home to six weapons from Capcom’s ever-popular monster-slaying series. From the lightning-fast of the Long Sword to the mighty charged hits of the Great Sword, there are numerous playstyles for Hunters to master.

While every Monster Hunter Now weapon has its advantages, there are a few that really shine above the rest. In fact, if you truly wish to cut down your hunting times or progress through the game’s story, you’ll want a weapon you can rely on to pump out the damage. This is especially true during Monster Hunter Now events like the Diablos Invasion.

Fortunately, our best Monster Hunter Now weapons tier list has ranked every weapon from best to worst to help you cut through your toothy foes.

Contents

Best Monster Hunter Now weapons tier list

Niantic/Capcom The best Monster Hunter Now weapons can give you a huge advantage.

While using the best Monster Hunter Now weapons won’t instantly make you the most skilled player, they can give you a huge advantage when tackling the game’s most fearsome of foes. In fact, if you build weapons from the list below, you’ll have a much easier time on hunts and clearing those all-important Urgent Quests.

We ranked the best Monster Hunter Now weapons in the tier list below:

Tier Weapon S Sword & Shield, Light Bowgun A Bow, Long Sword B Hammer C Great Sword

S-tier

Sword and Shield

Niantic/Capcom Combining both attack and defense, the Sword and Shield is hard to beat.

The Sword and Shield offers both fantastic DPS and defensive capabilities, making it the perfect choice for players of all skill levels. Not only does the fast nature of the Sword and Shield allow players to quickly weave in a flurry of attacks, but its life-saving shield can block incoming monster hits.

Having the ability to run rings around your foe and reduce incoming damage that would otherwise prove fatal is always going to be a bonus. Combine this with the weapon’s excellent elemental status application, and you have a recipe for an incredibly strong weapon.

Light Bowgun

Niantic/Capcom The Light Bowgun offers great range and damage.

Are you tired of carting to monsters and want to avoid burning through your Potions? Well, the Light Bowgun is the best option when it comes to safety. As the weapon with the furthest range, the Light Bowgun can safely barrage monsters from afar, giving players plenty of time to dodge out of the way of attacks.

The precise nature of the Light Bowgun also makes breaking monster parts incredibly easy, which ultimately leads to higher damage and even greater rewards.

A-tier

Bow

Niantic/Capcom The Bow is all about landing powerful charged shots.

The Bow is another fantastic ranged option in Monster Hunter Now. It just narrowly misses out on an S-tier ranking due to the risk vs reward nature of the weapon. While the damage of the charged shots can make short work of monsters, you do need to get much closer to your foe and be more aware of your positioning.

This isn’t a problem if you have mastered perfect dodges and can effortlessly avoid damage, but newer hunters may want to take extra care. Of course, if you put in the time to master the Bow, you’ll be rewarded with some incredibly quick kill times.

Long Sword

Niantic/Capcom The Long Sword is a popular melee choice in Monster Hunter Now.

The Long Sword has always been a popular melee choice among those who enjoy fast and flashy attacks, and the MH Now iteration is no different. This weapon rewards aggression thanks to the Spirit Gauge, which greatly raises your Hunter’s DPS when it’s full.

Of course, if you get hit, then you’ll instantly lose this damage buff. Fortunately, the Long Sword’s counter can negate damage and dish right back at your enemy.

B-tier

Hammer

Niantic/Capcom The Hammer can easily break monster parts.

The Hammer is great for delivering high-impact damage and breaking monster parts, however, you’ll need to really know your opponent’s moves in order to maximize its effectiveness. Combine this with the game’s current Potion system and overall lack of healing, it’s hard to recommend the Hammer over much safer options.

C-tier

Great Sword

Niantic/Capcom The Great Sword has the power but lacks long-term survivability.

Great Sword may hit the hardest but it has also been hit the hardest. Even if you land that powerful charged hit, you may often find yourself taking some damage in the process. Over a period of time, this damage to your Hunter can quickly accumulate, and with Monster Hunter Now only giving players access to five free potions a day, the mileage you get out of this weapon can be extremely low.

This is especially true for when you reach 5-star+ monsters. The damage of the Great Sword certainly isn’t lacking, but it gets outshone by every other weapon due to the high healing cost and cumbersome nature.

So, there you have it, that’s our best Monster Hunter Now weapon tier list. Make sure you bookmark this page and check back regularly, as we’ll be updating our entries when new updates and weapons are added to the game.

In the meantime, why not take a look at our other Monster Hunter Now guides below?

